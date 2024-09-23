F1 Drivers Association Considers FIA Protest After Max Verstappen Punishment
Max Verstappen disclosed that several Formula 1 drivers had laughed at the FIA's decision in their WhatsApp group after he was ordered to perform community service for using a swear word during Thursday's press conference. It now seems the drivers, through the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, are planning to formally raise their concerns with the FIA.
The governing body's swift action against the Red Bull driver comes soon after president Mohammed Ben Sulayem publicly discouraged Formula 1 drivers from swearing on the team radio during live broadcasts.
Verstappen used the F-word on Thursday in reference to his RB20, which led the FIA to impose a one-day public service penalty. The Dutchman didn't take the ruling lightly, showing his displeasure on Saturday by giving short responses to media questions.
The three-time world champion, pursuing his fourth title, told the media after the Singapore Grand Prix that such incidents could pave the way to his exit from the premier class of motorsport, as they prevent him from being himself. He told the media:
"For sure. Yeah. I mean, these kinds of things definitely decide my future as well.
"When you can't be yourself, you have to deal with these kinds of silly things...I think now, I'm at a stage of my career that I don't want to be dealing with this all the time. It's really tiring.
"Of course it's great to have success and win races, but once you have accomplished all that, winning championships and races, then you want to just have a good time as well.
"Everyone is pushing to the limit. Everyone in this battle, even at the back of the grid. But if you have to deal with all these kind of silly things: for me, that is not a way of continuing in the sport, that's for sure."
Verstappen also revealed that he received the backing of other Formula 1 drivers. He said in another report:
“Yeah, for sure. Of course, I wrote in the GPDA [chat] the ruling, and everyone was almost laughing like, 'what the hell is that' basically. So, yeah, it is very, very silly.”
The GPDA plans to gather feedback from its members to formulate a response to the FIA's recent penalties for swearing. GPDA chairman Alex Wurz, speaking to Formel1.de, stated that while not every driver uses expletives, penalizing swearing was a bit harsh. Citing several examples, he said:
“How many lifetime community services would Guenther Steiner have to serve for using the F-word?
“He was glorified for using the F-word.
“Netflix broadcast this worldwide, no problem. But then to suddenly change like that?
“I have to say: [the choice of words] is not my personal taste as a driver. As GPDA chairman, I have to officially say that we will, of course, discuss it internally, first reach a full consensus, and then we will consider whether and in what form we will talk to the FIA and the president.”
Wurz emphasized that the matter will be addressed internally and not via the media. He added:
“Personally, I always believe, and we also do this at the GPDA: we solve it internally.
“We don't go through the media.
“Very rarely does something go from the GPDA to the media because we simply try to solve things internally for the sake of the sport and want to bring the people and the individual key stakeholders on our journey together.
“I think drivers have to be allowed to express themselves authentically to some extent. Of course, it shouldn't be personally offensive, and it shouldn't be discriminatory either. They've all come a long way in that regard. So, for me personally, the penalty is too severe.”