F1 Drivers' Association Steps In After Max Verstappen's Swearing Controversy With The FIA
Amid Max Verstappen's swearing controversy that saw him attract a one-day community service penalty for using a swear word during a press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix, the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA) has decided to take up the matter with the FIA. GPDA chairman Alex Wurz admitted that the penalty was "too severe."
The governing body acted swiftly against the Red Bull driver following president Mohammed Ben Sulayem's recent public call for Formula 1 drivers to refrain from using profanity on team radio during live broadcasts.
Verstappen sparked controversy on Thursday by using explicit language to describe his RB20, prompting the FIA to issue a one-day public service penalty. The Dutchman was visibly frustrated with the decision, expressing his dissatisfaction on Saturday by offering brief replies to media inquiries.
Verstappen's swearing incident quickly became a point of controversy at Marina Bay, with several drivers, including Lando Norris, calling the penalty "unfair." In response, the GPDA has decided to raise the issue with the governing body, aiming to convey the drivers' concerns directly to Ben Sulayem. Speaking in a YouTube interview with Formel1.de, Wurz explained:
"How many lifetime community services would Guenther Steiner have to serve for using the F-word?
"He was glorified for using the F-word.
"Netflix broadcast that worldwide, no problem.
"But then to suddenly change like that...
"I have to say, it's not my personal taste as a driver.
"But as GPDA chairman, I have to officially say that we will, of course, discuss it internally, reach a full consensus, and then we will consider whether and in what form we will talk to the FIA and the president."
However, Wurz made it clear that the matter will be addressed through official channels and not via the media for the "sake of the sport." He added:
“Personally, I always believe, and we also do this at the GPDA: we solve it internally.
“We don't go through the media.
“Very rarely does something go from the GPDA to the media because we simply try to solve things internally for the sake of the sport and want to bring the people and the individual key stakeholders on our journey together.
“I think drivers have to be allowed to express themselves authentically to some extent. Of course, it shouldn't be personally offensive, and it shouldn't be discriminatory either. They've all come a long way in that regard. So, for me personally, the penalty is too severe.”