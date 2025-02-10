F1 Drivers Compared To Michael Jordan Amid Swear Penalty Dispute
In a discussion about the recent penalties around swearing in Formula 1, Zak Brown, the CEO of McLaren Racing, has shared his thoughts on how the sport handles drivers using profanity, comparing them to Michael Jordan in the process.
In a podcast with James Allen, Brown said he believes television networks, rather than the drivers, should bear the responsibility for managing on-air language. This debate follows the recent FIA decision to penalize Max Verstappen for swearing during a press conference, as the governing body moves toward stricter enforcement against unsportsmanlike conduct.
The FIA's new penalties for swearing are part of a broader initiative, introduced in early 2025, geared toward holding drivers accountable for their public conduct. This includes steep fines or potential race bans for repeated offenses. The policy aims to uphold a sense of professionalism within the sport, although this has not been without controversy. Drivers, including those represented by the GPDA, chaired by Alex Wurz, have voiced concerns about a lack of consultation before these rules were established.
More News: FIA President Warns of Big Changes to Race Direction in 2025: 'There Will Be Fresh Blood'
"The swearing I agree with in certain circumstances, meaning in a press conference where everything is quite chilled out there's no emotion involved, there's no reason to swear," Brown explained.
Brown also made a point by comparing F1 drivers with iconic sports figures like Michael Jordan.
"You don't see Michael Jordan in the NBA... you don't see athletes or managers in press conferences just dropping F-bombs."
He argues that even in high-adrenaline environments, there is an expectation to maintain a certain level of decorum. However, Brown admits that the intensity of a race warrants a different approach:
"When the helmet is on, you’re in the heat of the battle. I would imagine on a football pitch or a baseball field, there's a lot of stuff that we just don't hear because they're not mic’d up."
More News: Max Verstappen's Alleged Aston Martin Offer Is a 'Record That Will Never Be Broken Again'
After FIA penalized Verstappen at the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix post-race for aggressive language, the issue of regulating driver conduct gained attention. Brown called for more consistent stewarding after this incident, advocating for a balance between addressing the conduct and recognizing the situations driving it.
"We do have the power to hit the delay button or delete on the broadcast.
"You actually can control whether it makes it onto TV or not by just hitting the delete button.
"I think showing the emotion and the passion and the intensity is good. A little bit of it is okay, but we've got the power in the production studio to hit the pause button." This method, he believes, would mitigate unnecessary profanity while still preserving the excitement inherent to live broadcasts.
More News: McLaren Show Early Dominance In Pirelli Testing- Is This A Sign Of Things To Come?
"So I think that's how you solve that. It would be unrealistic to say you can't swear when the helmet is on," Brown concluded.
For the latest F1 news, head over to F1 on SI.