F1 Drivers In Uproar After New Rules Set By FIA
The FIA has introduced new rules aimed at penalizing verbal misconduct among drivers. The governing body, led by President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, has rolled out a stringent penalty system targeting offensive language and gestures, which has quickly become a hot topic among the 20 F1 drivers, who are reportedly furious about the changes.
The new regulations establish a clear definition of misconduct. This includes language or gestures deemed offensive, insulting, or inappropriate. If drivers are found to breach these rules, the consequences can be steep.
A first offense carries a €40,000 fine, while subsequent offenses bring heftier penalties. For instance, a second offense results in an €80,000 fine and a one-month ban, escalating to a €120,000 fine and possible points deduction for a third infraction. This structured penalty system has caused significant unrest among drivers, rumored to include four-time champion Max Verstappen contemplating their futures in the sport.
The updated rules do not stop at offensive language. They also encompass misconduct during ceremonial events, with fines beginning at €60,000 and potentially doubling upon repeated violations.
Moreover, actions that tarnish the FIA's reputation or incite violence or hatred now explicitly warrant penalties under the new code. Adding to the list of prohibitions, drivers are barred from making political, religious, or personal statements without the FIA's preliminary approval.
These amendments come after past incidents. In particular, language used during press conferences by Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc sparked controversy during the 2024 season, leading to fines and mandated community service for the former.
The FIA, as the regulatory authority for several international racing series, has extended these rules beyond Formula 1. This means that drivers in the World Endurance and World Rally Championships among others will have similar but proportionally adjusted penalties introduced.
President Ben Sulayem's leadership has been pivotal in pushing these changes, intending to uphold the integrity and global image of motorsport. By defining standards for conduct and expression, the FIA aims to maintain an environment of respectability and professionalism within the sport.
However, these regulations have ignited backlash from drivers who view them as restrictions on free speech.
Some drivers believe these rules might be overly restrictive, possibly leading them to consider leaving the sport altogether.
2025 Formula One Season Schedule
Pre-Season Testing
- Dates: 26-28 Feb
- Location: Bahrain, Sakhir
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 ARAMCO PRE-SEASON TESTING 2025
- Circuit: Pre-Season Testing
Australia
- Dates: 14-16 Mar
- Location: Australia, Melbourne
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Melbourne circuit
China
- Dates: 21-23 Mar
- Location: China, Shanghai
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN CHINESE GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Shanghai circuit
Japan
- Dates: 04-06 Apr
- Location: Japan, Suzuka
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 LENOVO JAPANESE GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Suzuka circuit
Bahrain
- Dates: 11-13 Apr
- Location: Bahrain, Sakhir
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Sakhir circuit
Saudi Arabia
- Dates: 18-20 Apr
- Location: Saudi Arabia, Jeddah
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 STC SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Jeddah circuit
Miami
- Dates: 02-04 May
- Location: Miami, Miami
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Miami circuit
Emilia-Romagna
- Dates: 16-18 May
- Location: Emilia-Romagna, Imola
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 AWS GRAN PREMIO DEL MADE IN ITALY E DELL'EMILIA-ROMAGNA 2025
- Circuit: Imola circuit
Monaco
- Dates: 23-25 May
- Location: Monaco, Monaco
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX DE MONACO 2025
- Circuit: Monaco circuit
Spain
- Dates: 30 May-01 Jun
- Location: Spain, Barcelona
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 ARAMCO GRAN PREMIO DE ESPAÑA 2025
- Circuit: Barcelona circuit
Canada
- Dates: 13-15 Jun
- Location: Canada, Montréal
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 PIRELLI GRAND PRIX DU CANADA 2025
- Circuit: Montréal circuit
Austria
- Dates: 27-29 Jun
- Location: Austria, Spielberg
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Spielberg circuit
Great Britain
- Dates: 04-06 Jul
- Location: Great Britain, Silverstone
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS BRITISH GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Silverstone circuit
Belgium
- Dates: 25-27 Jul
- Location: Belgium, Spa-Francorchamps
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 BELGIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Spa-Francorchamps circuit
Hungary
- Dates: 01-03 Aug
- Location: Hungary, Budapest
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 LENOVO HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Budapest circuit
Netherlands
- Dates: 29-31 Aug
- Location: Netherlands, Zandvoort
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Zandvoort circuit
Italy
- Dates: 05-07 Sep
- Location: Italy, Monza
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 PIRELLI GRAN PREMIO D’ITALIA 2025
- Circuit: Monza circuit
Azerbaijan
- Dates: 19-21 Sep
- Location: Azerbaijan, Baku
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Baku circuit
Singapore
- Dates: 03-05 Oct
- Location: Singapore, Marina Bay
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Marina Bay circuit
United States
- Dates: 17-19 Oct
- Location: United States, Austin
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Austin circuit
Mexico
- Dates: 24-26 Oct
- Location: Mexico, Mexico City
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 GRAN PREMIO DE LA CIUDAD DE MÉXICO 2025
- Circuit: Mexico City circuit
Brazil
- Dates: 07-09 Nov
- Location: Brazil, São Paulo
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES GRANDE PRÊMIO DE SÃO PAULO 2025
- Circuit: São Paulo circuit
Las Vegas
- Dates: 20-22 Nov
- Location: Las Vegas, Las Vegas
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Las Vegas circuit
Qatar
- Dates: 28-30 Nov
- Location: Qatar, Lusail
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Lusail circuit
Abu Dhabi
- Dates: 05-07 Dec
- Location: Abu Dhabi, Yas Island
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Yas Island circuit