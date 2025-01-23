F1 Drivers Now Face Staggering Penalty For Swearing After 2024 Controversy
Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, has published an updated version of the International Sporting Code on Wednesday and the punishments for misconduct, including swearing, now attract severe penalties of up to €120,000 and one month-suspension.
The move comes months after FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem's crackdown on swearing last year, which saw a controversy surrounding Max Verstappen during the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix.
The governing body has clarified what constitutes misconduct. It stated that "the general use of language (written or verbal), gesture and/or sign that is offensive, insulting, coarse, rude or abusive and might reasonably be expected or be perceived to be coarse or rude or to cause offense."
In addition, "humiliation or to be inappropriate", including "assaulting (elbowing, kicking, punching, hitting, etc.)", and "incitement to do any of the above" are classified as misconduct. An F1 driver who violates the regulations for the first time will attract a fine of €40,000.
If they are found guilty of misconduct for the second time, they could attract a fine of €80,000 and face a suspended one-month suspension. In case they commit a similar offense for the third time, the fine value will rise to €120,000. They will also face a one-month suspension, as well as a deduction of points in the championship.
The updated regulations also state that a driver could incur a penalty for "failure to comply with the instructions of the FIA regarding the appointment and participation of persons during official ceremonies at any Competition counting towards a FIA Championship.”
For the first offense, the penalty is a €60,000 fine. A second offense escalates to a €120,000 fine and suspension from the event's reserved areas. A third similar offense incurs a €180,000 fine and a six-month race suspension.
A similar penalty structure has been updated in the regulations for "any words, deeds or writings that have caused moral injury or loss to the FIA, its bodies, its members or its executive officers, and more generally on the interest of motor sport and on the values defended by the FIA" and "any public incitement to violence or hatred".
F1 drivers will also have to be wary when addressing religious or political topics. The governing body added that "the general making and display of political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA under its Statutes, unless previously approved in writing by the FIA for International Competitions, or by the relevant ASN for National Competitions within their jurisdiction." In case of such an eventuality, the drivers will be required to publicly apologize and take back their comments.
The updated regulations apply to other racing series as well, including the World Endurance Championship, the World Rally Championship, FIA regional championships, and other championships, but the fine amount will vary for each series.