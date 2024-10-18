F1 Drivers Offer Surprising Verdict On Huge 2025 Regulation Change
Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, announced several regulatory changes following the World Motor Sport Council meeting, including the removal of the single bonus point awarded for setting the fastest lap in a Grand Prix, starting in 2025. F1 drivers such as Sergio Perez, Carlos Sainz, and George Russell have provided surprising opinions on the decision.
Introduced in 2019 to offer drivers lower in the standings a chance to earn extra points, the fastest lap rule often relied on various factors beyond just the car's speed, making it less effective in its intended purpose. Perez disagreed with the common notion that deletion of the point for the fastest lap was a good thing, suggesting that the point mattered in tight championship battles. Speaking to the media at the United States Grand Prix on Thursday, he said:
"I don’t really agree.
"It gave a lot. There were races especially when the championship is pretty tight between teams and drivers, where that could really make a difference. We are talking about 24 points a season.
"I don’t know why it changed, I just felt like it was quite good. When you go for it, it is quite a lot of pressure for the mechanics to deliver the right stop, for you to deliver the right lap. I don’t think it was the best move."
Russell, meanwhile, explained that the additional point for the fastest lap "was a bit pointless." He said:
"I always thought the point for fastest lap was a bit pointless because it would always be the driver who was having a tough race and would pit, put new tyres on and gain the extra point.
"I never really saw the benefit of that, so sort of glad to see that's gone."
Sainz also shared a similar opinion, adding that the point does not necessarily go to the fastest driver in the race, but to the one who has just had a fresh pit stop. He added:
"I always was of the opinion that it was a not needed, mainly because of how it is achieved.
"Right now, that point goes to the one that has a free pitstop one lap to the end of the race. So, it's not showing who is the fastest guy in the race, and he deserves one point for being the fastest guy.
"Most of the time, it's a point that goes to the guy that by chance or by luck or by race situation has a free pit stop at some point of the race."
When the topic of points being awarded to the polesitter came up, Sainz said that made more sense than awarding points for setting the fastest lap of the race. He added:
"Yeah, I agree. Pole position is something that, at least in Formula 1, is given a lot of value.
"And obviously as drivers in qualifying, we like being the fastest because it shows you have maybe done the cleanest lap, you've maybe taken more risks... you've put everything on the line to go on pole.
"In a field where only one car is going to get all the pole positions, it makes less sense. But in the ideal scenario of a tight field, I think it could make more sense than the fastest lap of the race."