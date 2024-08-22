F1 Drivers Raise Serious Dutch GP Concerns - 'Dangerous'
Extreme weather forecasts have stirred concerns among top drivers about the potentially dangerous conditions during the Dutch Grand Prix weekend.
Speaking to the media ahead of the race weekend in Zandvoort, McLaren's Lando Norris is one of the drivers who has raised significant concerns. He explained, as quoted by Motorsport:
“It’s a lot trickier than people think. I mean, even when it's 20-25km/h, it is already a lot. Even when it's no wind to 10km/h, you notice the difference.
“When it's just a constant 25km/h it's difficult, but it's going to be 40, 50, 60, 70, 80km/h...I've never experienced something like that.
“Obviously it can be quite dangerous, because if you go into a corner at a certain speed, like Turn 7, with a 60, 70, 80km/h wind, that changes the car. There's nothing you can do as a driver. You're going to be in the gravel or in the wall. I don't know what to expect...”
Norris' McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri also commented on the challenging conditions, explaining:
“The amount of downforce you gain, or more importantly lose, depending on the direction of the wind is [massive]. I mean in some corners it will probably be like driving an F2 car tomorrow.
“It's a massive change and also very difficult for us because of course we can't feel the wind that well. You can feel it pretty well when it's sideways, but when it's a headwind or a tailwind, it's not always that easy to tell.
“And if you get a gust at the wrong moment, it's completely out of your control in some ways. So, I think it'll be a pretty interesting day, and an interesting weekend, with the wind and the rain.”
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc also noted:
“I don't think there are any cars that are designed for the wind we have forecasted for tomorrow. I think it's up to 80km/h. I'm not sure there will be many cars on track in case it's that way.
“However, I think for Saturday and Sunday, it calms down, but it still remains extremely high wind.”
Williams' Alex Albon commented:
“It's going to be an interesting challenge because we've had almost a three-week break.
“A lot of people have been on boats and whatnot, and now we have a tight twisty track, high downforce, proper winds, sandy offline. It’s a good way to shake it back out of here.”