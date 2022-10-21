F1 Drivers Reveal New Helmet Designs For Austin Grand Prix

This weekend, the Circuit of the Americas welcomes the F1 back to its tarmac as fans around the world ready themselves for the Austin Grand Prix, and it looks as though the drivers are making the most of the time they have in America. McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo arrived on a horse named Blue, Alfa Romero's Valterri Bottas arrived on a Chopper, and now a few of the drivers have revealed all-new helmets to run during the weekend.

It's not uncommon for F1 drivers to wear new helmet designs to mark a momentous occasion, and the United States GP is anything but boring, so we're not surprised to see our favourite drivers celebrate their love for the states.

Mick Schumacher

In tribute to his older sister and the family's ranch, Schumacher's helmet has pictures of his sister Gina riding her horse on the back of it. The front boasts a galaxy design reflecting how clear the stars are around this area, and he's hoping it will bring him luck this weekend.

Lance Stroll

The designer behind this beautiful helmet, Mark Antar, said the following:

"We started working on this about a month ago but these things usually take time so we ended up painting and shipping the helmet right on time for the GP!" Nothing like cutting it close.

It features a leather-like surface with intricate stitching graphics. Of course, it also features the maple leaf of his home Canada.

"Luckily they always reward me way more than I ask for! A medal would be cool though," the designer said after he was congratulated on the design.

Esteban Ocon

Esteban is celebrating "the land of superheroes" with this tribute to his favourite of them all, Spiderman. It's a simple design reflecting the suit worn by the Marvel superhero with a red background and black spiderwebbing over the top.

The lower rear of the helmet features the iconic blue of the characters suit.

Zhou Guanyu

Zhou is celebrating good old traditional blue jeans with the helmet resembling blue jeans being held up by a brown leather belt. It's Western meets motorsport, and one of our favourites from the new helmets being showcased this weekend.

Max Verstappen

Max is sporting stars and stripes in his American-themed helmet. It embraces the red, white, and blue colour of the American flag and features a number of stars to add the cherry on top of this great design.

It's maybe one of our least favourite helmet designs, but features a crazy design right at the top.

Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly has posted his new helmet to Instagram, too, with it looking worn and once again featuring the colours of the American flag as well as the stars. The top of the helmet also pays tribute to Austin with "The lone star state" printed on top.

Let us know in the comments which one's are your favourite. I gotta admit, I love the look of the Gasly's.