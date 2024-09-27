F1 Drivers Share Heartwarming Messages To Daniel Ricciardo After VCARB Departure - 'You Leave A Legacy'
Formula 1 drivers and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, have displayed immense love and respect toward former VCARB driver Daniel Ricciardo, whose exit was officially announced by his team on Thursday. Several drivers took to social media, expressing their emotions on the Australian driver's F1 departure.
Ricciardo's exit from Formula 1 came in an unexpected manner, with the announcement made only after his final race in Singapore. Many on social media have voiced strong opinions, believing the seasoned driver deserved a more fitting farewell.
Liam Lawson, Red Bull's reserve driver, will step in after impressing the team with his standout performances in five Formula 1 races last season. The 22-year-old driver performed reserve driver duties for Ricciardo after he was injured due to an incident during the Dutch GP's second practice.
Alpine's Pierre Gasly wrote that he will miss F1’s "honey badger" and extended his best wishes to Ricciardo for whatever comes next in his career. He wrote on Instagram:
"Congrats on your career DR!! A huge lot to be proud of!! I will always remember that one time you showed up in the paddock riding that horse, hell yeah!! One of a kind, and enjoyed those late dive bombs of yours, we will miss you in the paddock honey badger. All the best on your next adventures and enchanté buddy!! Daniel Ricciardo."
Mercedes driver George Russell stated:
"F1 won’t be the same without you, mate. All the best on the next adventure, Ricciardo Daniel. 🍯🦡"
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton's post was most touching. He said:
"Daniel Ricciardo it’s been a honour to compete with you over the years. I’ll never forget the battles, the laughs, and drinking out of your shoe. It was gross, but glad I got to do it with you bud.
"You leave a legacy of always being yourself, which in this sport is never easy. You’ve taken it all with the biggest smile and I salute you for it. There is so much more for you up ahead and I can’t wait to see what you do next. Always here for you, man."
Even Ben Sulayem took to the gram to bid Ricciardo goodbye. He said: "Thank you Daniel Ricciardo. Keep smiling."
Ricciardo, the man himself, wrote:
"I’ve loved this sport my whole life. It’s wild and wonderful and been a journey.To the teams and individuals that have played their part, thank you. To the fans who love the sport sometimes more than me haha thank you. It’ll always have its highs and lows but it’s been fun and truth be told I wouldn’t change it.Until the next adventure."
Here's another post about drivers' comments:
Ricciardo's teammate, Yuki Tsunoda said:
"It was a big pleasure to be your teammate this last year Daniel Ricciardo, we had many great times together and I learned a lot from working with you. Your legacy in the sport is one I really admire and I wish you the best of luck for whatever comes next."
Alpine driver Esteban Ocon stated:
"It’s been a pleasure Danny Ric! You’re a top guy and a great competitor, and I learned a lot from you during our time together at Renault. You made your mark on the sport and should be very proud of your achievements. No doubt you’ll lick the stamp and send it and be successful in whatever you do next! All the best mate!!"
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc added a story on Instagram:
His teammate Carlos Sainz did the same.