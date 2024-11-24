F1 Drivers Share Their Jetlag Survival Guide for the Vegas Grand Prix
Formula 1 drivers are no strangers to jet lag. This challenge becomes particularly pertinent as they gear up for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Seasoned racers like George Russell, Carlos Sainz, and Pierre Gasly have developed their methods to handle the time zone shifts and demanding schedules that come with the sport's global nature. As the 2024 F1 calendar presents a hefty lineup of 24 races across various time zones, managing jet lag is not just a necessity—it's a vital strategy for maintaining peak performance.
The Las Vegas Grand Prix, with its night-time schedule, poses unique challenges. Nestled far from the usual European circuits, drivers must adjust not just to the lights of the Strip but also to an entirely different clock. George Russell clinched pole position at this year's Las Vegas Grand Prix, marking his fourth career pole. Preparedness for such events requires an adaptable approach to pre-race routines.
"I mean, to be honest, I'd normally try and probably sort of meditate as opposed to sleep," Russell shared. "Just sort of close my eyes and listen to, I don't know, waves crashing against the sea or breathing exercises. I sort of do like box breathing and works for me. It sort of relaxes my mind and takes a bit of pressure off.
"But yeah, today got probably 45 minutes. So yeah, as I said, it's just adapting every single weekend. When people ask me, like, what's your race weekend routine, the routine changes every single weekend, depending on how you slept the night before, the circumstances you find yourself in.
"And obviously here, it's so challenging for everyone being so offset, working night shift effectively. You know, for me, just sleeping when I can is working for me.
"It's a real challenge for the body. Such a big shift from Europe. And of course, we have to shift back when we go to Qatar next week. So it's difficult to get your eight hours sleep in when it's so offset.
"So for me, it's also just trying to sleep when you can, so I took. you know, a nap before qualifying. Woke up a little bit drowsy and then made sure I was in peak condition come the end of qualifying. But it's really difficult, but we're all in the same boat."
In contrast, Carlos Sainz of Ferrari has a methodical adjustment routine aimed at aligning with nighttime sessions. His adaptive schedule involves waking up progressively later each day.
"I will go to sleep at 4 a.m., wake up at 12," Sainz noted. "Wake up at 12. I think today I woke up at 12. So as late as possible, basically, because if not, the day becomes so long that you arrive to the night very tired. And yeah, I've been changing my sleeping routine one hour more or less every day that I spend here.
"I managed to go to sleep an hour later, wake up an hour later. And tomorrow I'll try and wake up at 1. Apart from that, you do breakfast, lunch, and dinner according to that timetable.
"So my breakfast is at 2 p.m., lunch is at 7, dinner is in an hour or two. So, yeah, it's weird, but for me, it's just how the day works here. And I want to keep everything as a normal weekend, getting the same amount of hours of sleep, and then keeping myself the same time until the important session of the week."
Meanwhile, Alpine's Pierre Gasly, qualifying in P3, mirrors similar tactics.
"Similar comments, maybe shifted a bit later for me compared to Carlos, but I find what’s most challenging here is the amount of sunlight you get throughout the whole week is just so little that it just makes it kind of strange reason because you're in the night for a full week pretty much.
"It's a bit strange, but, yeah, we get used to it. We know it's tough. It's one of these things where it's almost better not really to think about it because there's nothing we can do. So, you know, it's business. Just get it done. And then next week's going to be tough. We're all going to, you know, struggle, but it's going to be the same for everyone. So, yeah, just get through it."
As Formula 1 evolves, handling such jet lag is not confined to drivers alone. The entire paddock, including engineers and mechanics, must confront and adapt to these challenges.
Looking forward, the outcomes from Las Vegas can inform preparations for subsequent races like Abu Dhabi, where drivers will again need to recalibrate their strategies, aligning with the new climate and schedule.