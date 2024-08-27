F1 Drivers Slam Kevin Magnussen For Dutch GP Tactics
Haas driver Kevin Magnussen is facing some criticism after the Dutch Grand Prix. The Danish driver has upset fellow F1 drivers for obstructive driving to help teammate Nico Hulkenberg. Alex Albon told the media after the race that this tactic is something of a gray area.
Whilst speaking to the media after the race, Albon explained, as quoted by Planet F1:
“I don’t think it gets policed that well and there’s a bit of a gray area between what is correct in backing up a group of cars. In this case, for me, it was fairly marginal. There were some really quick corners, Turns 7 and 8, the final corner, he was braking in the middle of them.
"So you turn in flat and then, suddenly, you have to stand the brakes and avoid it. That’s, I think, crossing the line a little bit, but it’s gray.”
Magnussen started from the pit lane at Zandvoort following Haas changing components on his car overnight after qualifying. After the start, Magnussen had worked his way up to 10th place by lap 40 as he had a long first stint on hard tires. Hulkenberg was running ahead of him in ninth place, Magnussen was caught up by Albon, Pierre Gasly, Fernando Alonso, and Lance Stroll – all of whom swarmed around behind him as the Haas driver slowed the pace to try and buy Hulkenberg some more time ahead.
This tactic has been effective for Magnussen in past races like Saudi Arabia and Miami, where it helped the team secure better finishes. However, in this instance, despite his best efforts, Hulkenberg was overtaken by both Gasly and Alonso before the race ended.
“It all just stems from the lower field teams, where we’re fighting for a point – that P10 and P9 is so valuable to us," Albon added.
"It’s very normal. Every team does it now – one driver has to play the sacrificial lamb in the race and that’s just what it is."
Gasly was able to get past Magnussen and score points. After he managed to get past Albon around the outside of Tarzan moments later, he said he could see the deliberately slowing tactics Magnussen was employing in his bid to help Hulkenberg get further up the road. Speaking to the media, Gasly explained:
“It was quite clear what he was trying to do for Nico. In the end, I managed to get out on top of that group but, at the time, I think my heartbeat was quite high, but I’m happy I managed to get out of there leading the pack.”