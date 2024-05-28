F1: Esteban Ocon Under Pressure - Who Could Replace Him?
Esteban Ocon's future with Alpine is reportedly in jeopardy following a controversial incident at the Monaco Grand Prix where he collided with teammate Pierre Gasly, leading to significant damage and early retirement from the race. This event has reportedly triggered serious considerations within the team regarding Ocon's role and possible replacement for the upcoming Grand Prix in Canada.
The incident occurred during a risky overtaking maneuver by Ocon on the first lap at Portier corner, resulting in his car going airborne after hitting his teammate's car and subsequently suffering from suspension and gearbox damage. This clash ended Ocon's race prematurely and earned him a ten-second penalty, later converted to a five-place grid drop for the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix. Amidst this fallout, Alpine’s team principal, Bruno Famin, did not mince his words.
“Esteban's attack was totally out of place,” Famin stated, quoted by Planet F1, before confirming the team's initiative to take "drastic action" against such recklessness.
With only a limited number of points and Ocon’s contract coming to an end at the year’s end, Alpine faces pressing challenges. Speculations about Ocon’s next career steps include possible moves to Mercedes, Haas, and even Williams, fueled by his management under Toto Wolff since 2015.
Alpine is weighing its options for a suitable replacement if they decide to bench Ocon for future races or generally reassess his position. Potential internal candidates include Jack Doohan, currently the team's reserve driver reputed for his effective simulator work, and Mick Schumacher, who, apart from his engagements in Alpine’s World Endurance Championship program, is a Mercedes reserve driver. Schumacher’s previous F1 experience with Haas and McLaren positions him as a strong contender.
Fortunately for Ocon, he is reportedly having talks with Haas and their team chief Ayao Komatsu. “We are talking to some drivers. I have no reason to close the door on anyone at this point... Esteban is one of them, but one of many,” he revealed. According to other reports, the driver is connected to Williams, with Wolff fighting for him to take Logan Sargeant's seat for next year.