F1 Experiences Unveils Insane Mexico Superfan Package For GP And NBA Game
F1 Experiences has unveiled an exclusive and unique Mexico Superfan Package, which is set to give fans the opportunity to enjoy the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix as well as the Mexico City NBA game the week after.
Scheduled for late October and early November 2024, the Superfan Package begins with the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez from October 24 to October 27. Attendees will enjoy three days of racing action from the Estadio North Grandstand, with its excellent views of Turns 13 and 14.
The package also includes a Promoter Pit Lane Walk on the Thursday before the race weekend, providing an up-close look at the F1 cars and team garages.
Following the excitement of the Formula 1 weekend, the package transitions to the Arena CDMX for an NBA game on Saturday, November 2, 2024. Fans will experience the game between the Miami Heat and the Washington Wizards from the comfort of Super Palco Platino hospitality seats.
This VIP treatment includes free-flowing beer, soft drinks, and stadium favorite foods, all enjoyed from seat-back style seating with prime court views. To top it off, attendees will have a photo opportunity with the celebrated Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy and receive a one-month NBA League Pass subscription for continued access to live games via the NBA app after the event.
By merging the excitement of Formula 1 racing with the intensity of NBA basketball, the Superfan Package ensures fans get the best of both worlds.
The insane experience package is currently available for $1,099.
This years Mexican Grand Prix is set to feature two home heroes. Firstly, Red Bull driver Sergio Perez who rumored to be announcing his retirement during his home race weekend. However, it is worth noting that this has not yet been confirmed by the driver or team and he signed a two-year contract extension on a one-plus-one basis earlier this season.
Secondly, IndyCar driver Pato O'Ward will be taking part in the first free practice session with the McLaren F1 team. It is currently not clear which driver he will replace - Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri.
2024 Mexican Grand Prix Schedule
Friday 25 October
Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 local time
Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 local time
Saturday 26 October
Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 local time
Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 local time
Sunday 27 October
Grand Prix: 14:00 local time