F1 Faces Backlash Over Swearing Ban: 'Mentally Insane'
Formula 1 has faced a huge backlash from fans after its governing body, the FIA, introduced new rules banning swearing.
Led by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the regulations now impose strict penalties on drivers who violate the new rules, including hefty fines amounting to thousands of euros and potential race bans for repeat offenses. Fans on a Reddit post have targeted Ben Sulayem for his harsh approach, calling it "mentally insane."
The FIA has categorized certain actions as 'misconduct', including gestures, behaviors, or language considered offensive, insulting, or inappropriate. The rules are a message to drivers to remain within boundaries. However, the matter has often been a topic of debate, especially considering the intense nature of F1, where drivers often express themselves under a high rush of adrenaline when pushing to the limit on race weekends.
Speaking of the penalties under the new rules, F1 drivers would attract a fine of €40,000 for a first-time offense, but a second offense would increase the fine amount to €80,000 and a one-month ban, which could increase to a €120,000 fine and potential points deduction for a third violation.
In addition, drivers are prohibited from making political, religious, or personal statements without the FIA's permission. Fines starting from €60,000 have also been set for misconduct by drivers during ceremonial events, which increase drastically with repeated violations.
The thread on Reddit pointed out the stringent rules that apply not only to the premier class of motorsports but to all the series that come under the umbrella of the FIA. The fan who began the discussion calling out Ben Sulayem pointed out areas of concern and received several reactions that supported his views. It read:
"What on Earth was MBS [Mohammed Ben Sulayem] thinking when he drew up those rules? Penalty for friggin swearing? Race ban threats? Thousands of Euros in fines?
"I think this is too much. Almost every F1 driver swears, and these new rules are a recipe for disaster, both in F1 and in other FIA series.
"The average accrued penalty points by the end of the first season of these rules will be worse than Lord Mahaveer's F2 season.
"And not just that, it's in the Motorsport Code, meaning it won't just be F1 that's affected; F2, F3, FE, WEC, it will apply to anything FIA-regulated.
"How long until an F1 race has as many starters as Monaco '96 had finishers? How long until an LMP2 driver wins the 24 Hours of Le Mans because most of everyone in the Hypercars said a bad word?
"These new rules are a powder keg. I can only hope they'll be taken out."
Noteworthy replies to the thread are mentioned below:
"All of the F1 drivers should get together every GP and swear like sailors. Let's see the FIA ban all 20 drivers."
"i feel like the political thing is way worse than the swearing."
"I really hope that if a driver picks up a race ban for this stupidity that the rest of the drivers refuse to race. Yes it’ll suck for the fans at the event but it sends a strong message about fucking around and finding out."
"George Russell needs to organize a protest. Maybe he could have them all wear rainbow pins on their shirts while swearing up a storm in the FIA press conference. ETA: And discussing inconsistent stewarding."
"Tiny narcissist who once crashed a F1 car on a straight."
"Not sure about the other series but F1 absolutely can proceed without the FIA and those discussions have to be had at this point."