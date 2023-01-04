F1 Faces Organisational Mess As Chinese GP Fights Over Portugal Slot

The Formula 1 are facing a dilemma over the cancelled Chinese Grand Prix for 2023.

It was previously announced that the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix had been cancelled due to the local Covid-19 restrictions in Shanghai. The F1 stated that they were "assessing alternative options" and Portugal had been lined up to take the date in April.

However, the Covid-19 restrictions in China have been lifted slightly which would allow the Grand Prix to go ahead. It has been reported that the organisers of the Chinese Grand Prix have written to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali to try and reinstate their slot in the 2023 calendar.

According to GP Fans, discussions are thought to be taking place towards the end of this week to try and come to a conclusion on this.

Although quarantine restrictions have been lifted in China, the number of coronavirus cases is still high so this is likely to play a part in the discussions. As well as this, F1 will need to consider the travel implications of going to China with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and Miami Grand Prix the two following weeks.

The sport is on its journey to being carbon neutral by 2030 and a big part of that has been changing the way in which the Grand Prix races are organised to reduce the amount of unnecessary travelling for the drivers and teams.

It has been rumoured that the promoters for the Chinese Grand Prix have suggested moving to a date in October to aid with the travel implications, however, this does not seem to be possible with October already being filled with the Italian, Singapore, and Japanese Grand Prix.

We await a formal statement from the F1 for what they decide to go, many think the likelihood is that the date of 14-16th April will be dropped from the calendar completely and the season will consist of 23 races instead of 24.