F1 Fan Compares Drivers To Top Gear Presenters In Hysterical Tweet

The joining of heroes.

We can't say it is something that is done on a regular basis, but this Twitter user has compared three F1 legends with the previous Top Gear presenters, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May.

Although the presenters have driven many cars over the years and have raced in various conditions throughout their time on Top Gear and now The Grand Tour, they are not exactly at the same level.

However, @f1trolls_ has chosen the three drivers that he feels represents them the best. 

First of all, they have likened Alpine driver, Fernando Alonso, to Jeremy Clarkson. One argument for this is that Alonso "loves chaos and POWER", and just this weekend at the Austin Grand Prix, Alonso was involved in a collision with Aston Martin driver, Lance Stroll, which sent Alonso flying in the air in the Alpine and ended the race for Stroll. 

The Twitter user has also said that Alonso is a "frightening genius" and "could be a convincing Bond villain", both of which they claim is similar to Clarkson. 

The second on the list is McLaren driver, Daniel Ricciardo who they feel is similar to Hammond. A fan favourite for his humour, personality and huge smile, it is no shock that the reasons they have put is "has a big smile", "always the positive one", and "Loves USA". If you saw Ricciardo's entrance to the Austin GP, it is easy to agree with the latter. Ricciardo entered the paddock on the back of a horse, dressed as a cowboy, and had a country singer walking alongside them. Luckily, Ricciardo doesn't have as many crashes as the Grand Tour presenter.

DR-3

Finally, @f1trolls_ claim that Valtteri Bottas is most similar to James May. Bottas has always been a driver that has kept to himself and out of the headlines when not competing, which is similar to May. The Twitter user claims they are both "a bit slow at times", "very likeable", "sex icon[s]", and they both know "some weird facts". A video of Bottas talking to old teammate Lewis Hamilton recently went viral where Bottas claims to know the size of a beavers p***s, so that seems to ring true. 

