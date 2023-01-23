F1 Fan Sketches Iconic Moments From The Sport's History - "Top Notch Job!"

F1 fan chooses three of the most legendary moments in the history of the sport.

An F1 fan has sketched three of the most iconic moments from the sport's history and fans are going crazy for them.

The Reddit user, pitlanecollective, shared the three sketches with the caption:

"Been sketching some iconic moments from F1's history..."

3. Schumacher and Hill collide

The first sketch that 'pitlanecollective' showed one of the famous collisions between Michael Schumacher and Damon Hill.

The 1994 Australian Grand Prix will go down in history for the unforgettable collision between Michael Schumacher and Damon Hill. The incident not only brought an end to the championship in a dramatic fashion but also sparked a heated debate and a lot of controversy. Schumacher had taken the lead at the start of the race, with Hill following closely behind. Despite Hill's attempts to catch up, the order remained unchanged until lap 36.

However, things took a dramatic turn when Schumacher went off the track, hit a wall, and then pulled back onto the track. As Hill was trying to pass Schumacher, the latter abruptly turned in and the two collided. Schumacher was eliminated on the spot, while Hill retired due to damage to his car's suspension.

The incident was heavily debated, some argued that it was a racing incident and others believed that Schumacher had deliberately caused the crash. As both driver's ended up retiring from the race, Schumacher took his first championship win.

2. Prost and Senna come to blows

The 1989 Suzuka Grand Prix in Japan was a race that was filled with tension and drama as the teammates, Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, were locked in a fierce competition for the championship title. Senna had to secure wins in the last two races of the season to claim the crown, but things took an unexpected turn on lap 46 as the rivalry between the two teammates reached a boiling point.

As Senna closed in on Prost, who had taken the lead early in the race, Prost was determined to maintain his position. As Senna attempted to make a move on turn 16, the drivers collided, causing both cars to spin out of control and come to a halt. Prost's vehicle was severely damaged and he was forced to retire from the race while Senna was able to continue racing with the help of marshals.

Despite the incident, Senna went on to win the race. However, Senna was later disqualified for going off the track and missing a chicane after the crash. As a result, Alessandro Nannini was awarded the race win and Prost took the championship title.

1. Vettel bows to the Bull

The 2013 Indian Grand Prix was a significant moment for Sebastian Vettel as he accomplished his fourth consecutive Formula One World Championship. This was an extraordinary achievement for the German driver who had dominated the season with his Red Bull Racing team.

Vettel finished the race in the first position and as he completed his final lap, he realised that he had secured the championship. The German driver slowed down and performed some donuts in front of the crowd before he got out of his car and paid homage to his Red Bull Racing car, in a fitting tribute to the machine that had brought him victory throughout the season.

