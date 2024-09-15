F1 Fans Are Touched By Emotional Azerbaijan GP Gesture From Lando Norris's Race Engineer
Formula 1 fans were touched by McLaren driver Lando Norris' emotional gesture where he allowed his race engineer Will Joseph to dedicate his spectacular Azerbaijan Grand Prix resurgence to Will's late father, who passed away ten years ago on the same day.
Norris's weekend got off to a disappointing start after yellow flags in Q1 ruined his flying lap in qualifying, causing him to start the race from the fifteenth place. However, with much verve and gusto, the British driver managed to climb up the grid to secure fourth place, just one position shy of a podium finish.
Following the disappointing qualifying session, Norris was anticipated to struggle with overtakes on the narrow streets of Baku. McLaren's hopes of surpassing Red Bull in the Constructors' Championship also dimmed, despite narrowing the gap to just 8 points after the race at Monza.
In a surprising twist, Norris' MCL38 propelled him to an impressive sixth-place finish, overtaking Max Verstappen in the final ten laps and closing the championship gap between them. While Norris held his position, Lap 50 brought drama as Red Bull's Sergio Perez collided with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, forcing both drivers out of the race.
The collision ensured Norris's position was elevated by two places, finishing in fourth and marking an incredible achievement by advancing eleven places in the 51-lap race. Meanwhile, his teammate Oscar Piastri claimed victory after a hard-fought duel at the front with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who settled for second place.
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix also marks the race where McLaren, at 476 points, officially overtook Red Bull at 456 points in the Constructors' Championship, extending its lead by an impressive 20 points. Norris also managed to narrow the gap to the Drivers' Championship leader Verstappen by 59 points.
Following the chequered flag after the race ended under the safety car, Will asked Norris over the radio, "Lando do you mind if I dedicate this to someone?"
Encouraging his race engineer, Norris said, "Go ahead Will, of course you can."
Will then gave an emotional response - "My dad passed away 10 years ago today as I was on the way to Singapore… so this is to him. He would be very proud of us all."
The emotional encounter caused fans to get teary-eyed. Some noteworthy reactions from the post on X are shared below:
He's right!
Agreed. Please, "Don’t make me cry."
It was indeed heart warming.
Norris definitely did not expect that:
This sums it up perfectly:
Getting really emotional now.
This was deeply positive: