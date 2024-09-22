F1 Fans Bid Emotional Farewell To Daniel Riccardo - 'Massive Respect For Everything You’ve Done'
VCARB driver Daniel Ricciardo has hinted strongly at his impending exit from the sport after an emotional post-race interview following a humid and challenging Singapore Grand Prix. F1 fans could not hold themselves back from expressing gratitude and appreciating the driver for his contribution to the premier class of motorsport.
Following the Marina Bay street race, the Australian driver took a moment to reflect on his career and the realities of his recent performance to Sky Sports F1. In another interview, the 35-year-old could be seen with tears in his eyes as he struggled to express himself.
While VCARB has yet to make an official announcement regarding Ricciardo's exit, recent rumors strongly point to the Singapore GP being his last race of the season. He is speculated to be replaced by Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson, who impressed the F1 paddock with his impressive 5-race Formula 1 stint last year while performing reserve driver duties for Ricciardo.
Looking back at his 13-year long Formula 1 career, Ricciardo said during the live broadcast:
"I also have to acknowledge why I came back after the McLaren stint. I always said I don't want to come back just to be on the grid, I want to try and fight back at the front and get back with Red Bull.
"Obviously it didn't come to fruition so then I also have to ask myself the question 'well, then what else can I achieve and what else us there to really go for?'
"I put my best foot forward, let's say the fairytale ending didn't happen but I also have to look back on what it's been. Thirteen or so years and I'm proud."
The eight-time Grand Prix winner was voted the Driver of the Day by F1 fans, which was probably a fitting tribute despite his P18 finish. He added:
"Typically the driver of the day is not something us drivers look too much into, but today I can say it's something I'm appreciative of. That one today means a little something."
In another interview with Sky Sports F1, he gave more hints of his F1 exit. He said:
“I have to be prepared for this maybe being it.
“Let’s say I’m at peace with it.”
Eventually, Ricciardo's words were replaced by tears, as seen in the video posted by Formula 1 on X.
Fans have reacted strongly to the post, given the emotions involved behind Ricciardo's supposed last race in Formula 1. Listed below are some noteworthy reactions:
Massive respect!
Couldn't have done it in a better way. But wait, was that Red Bull's strategy?
A straight from the heart message:
Ricciardo's 'shoey' will always be remembered.
Will Danny Ric move to IndyCar next?
Hopefully, that's the plan.
Who else got emotional?