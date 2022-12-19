F1 Fans Blast Lewis Hamilton For Absence From Wholesome Video - "Too High And Mighty"

Formula 1 have released their annual Secret Santa video showing the driver's opening their gifts and having to guess who it is from. However, fans were quick to realise that seven-time champion, Lewis Hamilton, was not present for the gift giving and they have hit back.

In the comments to the video, one fan wrote:

"I love Lewis but it absolutely breaks my heart to see such a great man be a SANTA DENIER."

When another F1 fan responded saying that he is socially awkward and doesn't believe in Christmas, someone else replied saying:

"It’s not that. It’s the fact that every other driver on the grid participated, yet he’s too high and mighty to take part? Also you don’t have to be Christian, it’s just some fun with friends."

Another two fans commented saying:

"Dude I feel disappointed when Lewis isn't there I would love to see him next year!"

"Hamilton clearly not a big fan of Christmas. Never seen him on any of these"

Another viewer shared their thoughts on why they think Hamilton does not participate in the Secret Santa videos. They wrote:

"Right? I was thinking about it. Why someone would not participate in such a friendly activity? I actually never see him being a friend of any driver throughout the year. Like we see with Daniel and Lando or Charles and Carlos, Yuki and Gasly, Lando and Carlos. Idk… maybe it has something to do about it"

When someone else commented asking why the Mercedes driver is never included in these annual videos, another viewer responded saying that he "feels it is beneath him." Another viewer branded the British driver as "Snobbish" for not participating.

The video has gone down well with fans with a popular favourite being Charles Leclerc's gift to Max Verstappen. He gifted him the EA Sports F1 22 game and he had photoshopped the front cover to have all three driver's be himself. He also wrote on the card "for my biggest fan". Many fans branded the gift "iconic", "hilarious", and "amazing".