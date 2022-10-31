F1 Fans Blown Away By Daniel Ricciardo's Racing During Mexico GP

While the Mexico Grand Prix was an absolute snore fest of an F1 race, fans were blown away by Daniel Ricciardo's racing after he picked up a 10-second penalty. They've taken to social media to voice their love of the iconic Honey Badger who - unsurprisingly - received driver of the day.

While trying to overtake AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda, Ricciardo managed to hit him on the inside of the corner, forcing him off the track and eventually pushing him to a DNF finish. But this didn't stop the Aussie as he raced further, eventually finishing in P7 after starting in P11. This not only got him points, but made the resulting 10-second penalty entirely useless with him still ending the race in the same position with it applied.

The racing craft that suddenly hit the Aussie reminded fans of why he's one of the most popular drivers on the grid as he fought his way through the lineup, eventually making it past Esteban Ocon of Alpine.

Twitter obviously went mad over this huge success. Here are some examples: