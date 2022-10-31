Skip to main content
F1 Fans Blown Away By Daniel Ricciardo's Racing During Mexico GP

F1 Fans Blown Away By Daniel Ricciardo's Racing During Mexico GP

The Honey Badger returns!

The Honey Badger returns!

While the Mexico Grand Prix was an absolute snore fest of an F1 race, fans were blown away by Daniel Ricciardo's racing after he picked up a 10-second penalty. They've taken to social media to voice their love of the iconic Honey Badger who - unsurprisingly - received driver of the day.

While trying to overtake AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda, Ricciardo managed to hit him on the inside of the corner, forcing him off the track and eventually pushing him to a DNF finish. But this didn't stop the Aussie as he raced further, eventually finishing in P7 after starting in P11. This not only got him points, but made the resulting 10-second penalty entirely useless with him still ending the race in the same position with it applied.

The racing craft that suddenly hit the Aussie reminded fans of why he's one of the most popular drivers on the grid as he fought his way through the lineup, eventually making it past Esteban Ocon of Alpine. 

Twitter obviously went mad over this huge success. Here are some examples:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

FgRJ-LWWAAAUQr5
News

F1 Fans Blown Away By Daniel Ricciardo's Racing During Mexico GP

By Alex Harrington
SI202210300633_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Pierre Gasly Close To Race Ban After Mexican Grand Prix

By Lydia Mee
M343560
News

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Receives "Boos All Day" From "Awkward" Crowd At Mexico GP

By Alex Harrington
SI202210240193_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Entire Red Bull Team Boycotts Sky After Journalist Comments On Max Verstappen

By Alex Harrington
M324939 (1)
News

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Fires Back At Fernando Alonso With Hilarious Tweet

By Lydia Mee
M343189
News

F1 News: Mercedes Could Take First Victory At Mexico GP According To Team Chief

By Alex Harrington
SI202210280980_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Christian Horner Reflects On Mexican Grand Prix Qualifying - "Sets Us Up For A Thrilling Race"

By Lydia Mee
M343553
News

F1 News: George Russell Reacts To His Surprise Performance At Mexican GP Qualifying

By Alex Harrington