F1 Fans Expect Record-Breaking Update from Lewis Hamilton And Charles Leclerc Imminently
Following Lewis Hamilton's track debut at Ferrari's Fiorano test circuit on Wednesday, the Briton posted photos of himself "settling in" with his new F1 team on social media and received a huge number of likes.
This comes days after the seven-time world champion broke Charles Leclerc's record for having the most number of likes on Formula 1 by posting his first-day photo at Ferrari on Monday. However, fans have asked for an image to be posted that has the potential to "break the internet."
Hamilton's dramatic arrival at Ferrari sparked a massive response both online and offline. Fans brought Maranello to a standstill on Monday, gathering outside Ferrari's headquarters to catch a glimpse of their new favorite driver.
Reports also surfaced of fans stationed near the Fiorano test track the day before, hoping to witness Hamilton's first laps in a Ferrari. By early Wednesday morning, despite the cold and wet conditions, around 200 people had already gathered on the bridge overlooking the track, eagerly awaiting his first appearance.
Charles Leclerc, Hamilton's Ferrari teammate, also took part in the Testing of Previous Cars session and did 14 laps of the track, while the 40-year-old driver completed 30 laps. Following his first Ferrari F1 track day, Hamilton posted images of himself at work at Maranello and thanked the team and the Tifosi for the welcome.
Fans have expressed support in the comments, while some pointed out one missing photo of him and Leclerc together, which could potentially break the record for most likes. The Monegasque driver's image with Tifosi from last year's Italian Grand Prix attracted 4.6 million likes, while Hamilton's post from the Maranello base attracted 5.2 million likes. Thus, an image of the two F1 favorites could make it a viral post. Here's what fans had to say about the idea, a comment that received more than 7,000 likes:
"There’s only one other photo we are all waiting for which is probably going to break the internet the Charles x Lewis photo."
Several others expressed similar feelings, while others think photos of their dogs, Roscoe and Leo together will break the internet. Some noteworthy reactions are below:
"Excuse me I think you meant the Roscoe x Leo photo."
"Yes!!! Can’t wait for Lewis x Charles!!!!"
"They Pre-broke the internet today. Charles incoming."
Almave, Hamilton's non-alcoholic beverage also replied, saying: "holding a bottle of Almave."
"I came to the comments to write the same thing. Looking forward to seeing a pic of Charles & Lewis!"
"do not give us HOPE."
"Leo & Roscoe."