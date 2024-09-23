F1 Fans Fume At Red Bull's Handling Of Daniel Ricciardo's Potential Exit - 'Cowardly And Embarrassing'
Formula 1 fans have voiced their deep frustrations over Red Bull Racing and VCARB's handling of Daniel Ricciardo's potential exit from the sport.
Ricciardo, an eight-time Grand Prix winner, appears to be on the verge of leaving the sport after a disappointing season, with some speculating that he may lose his VCARB seat to Red Bull's reserve driver, Liam Lawson.
Speaking to the media following the Singapore Grand Prix, Ricciardo shared an emotional message, as previously reported by Sports Illustrated:
"I also have to acknowledge why I came back after the McLaren stint. I always said I don't want to come back just to be on the grid, I want to try and fight back at the front and get back with Red Bull.
"Obviously it didn't come to fruition so then I also have to ask myself the question 'well, then what else can I achieve and what else us there to really go for?'
"I put my best foot forward, let's say the fairytale ending didn't happen but I also have to look back on what it's been. Thirteen or so years and I'm proud."
"Typically the driver of the day is not something us drivers look too much into, but today I can say it's something I'm appreciative of. That one today means a little something."
He also commented:
“I have to be prepared for this maybe being it.
“Let’s say I’m at peace with it.”
Fan reactions have been taking to social media to voice their anger and frustrations over how the Red Bull family has dealt with this.
"I’m sorry, Daniel Ricciardo, they don’t deserve you."
"Gonna yap for a second, because I'm honestly really bothered by this. I'm not even really much of a Daniel fan, but seeing this play out, you're not human if it doesn't upset you.
"The more I think about it, the way the Ricciardo situation has been handled is nothing short of cowardly and embarrassing for Red Bull.
"To think this is the organisation which has gone from being effectively unbeatable last year, to now being woefully inadequate in all areas, not able to even avoid something as simple as one of their driver's contract woes being played out for all the world's media to see is disgusting.
"I can't help but think about it in a much more disconnected from F1 way. Imagine tomorrow morning you go into work, having no idea if you have a job next week, everyone you work with asking you how it feels that it's your last shift, and your own boss telling you they've heard nothing about you leaving? Add to that a marathon, with weights on, in a steam room, and I guess that's something like how Ricciardo feels. At the end of the day, as sad as this is for his fans, this is a real person at the middle of all this, and the way Red Bull have handled it says a lot about how little they respect their drivers as people.
"The worst part is, it all could have been handled differently so easily. The Red Bull racing we knew a year ago would've either put a stop to it, or been very clear about the situation as soon as it hit the media. They wouldn't have left one of their own drivers to cry on international television without even being able to confirm if he was indeed leaving or not. It's shameful, and completely unnecessary. Daniel Ricciardo has been too important and too liked in this sport to have this as his exit.
"Shame on Christian Horner, Helmut Marko, and Red Bull Racing."
"The fact that a driver like Daniel Ricciardo, who has been in F1 for more than a decade and has been the reason a lot of fans started watching F1, does not get a proper goodbye triggers me."