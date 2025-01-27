F1 Fans Gush Over Lewis Hamilton Photo Beside Fred Vasseur: 'Gonna Write History Together'
F1 fans have been rejoicing over a photo shared by Ferrari featuring seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton alongside his new team principal, Fred Vasseur, on social media—a moment that truly represents the saying 'life comes full circle.' With Ferrari poised to be a favorite team in the 2025 season, fans are confident that this new driver-team boss pairing will "write history together."
The Briton moved to Ferrari in pursuit of his eighth world title after 12 eventful years with Mercedes, a partnership that saw six drivers' championships titles and eight constructors' titles. His arrival at Ferrari's Maranello headquarters on 20 January received a huge response from the Tifosi, who reportedly brought the city to a standstill by gathering outside the team's base to see Hamilton.
Hamilton is set to work with Vasseur again after 19 years. The pair worked together in the GP2 series in 2006, where Hamilton claimed the championship under Vasseur's guidance as team principal of ART Grand Prix. This partnership paved the way for Hamilton to join F1.
Fans have reacted to the post where the pair observe Hamilton's new yellow crash helmet. Some fan reactions are given below:
"Fred is so happy he looks like he's back in GP2."
"Life gone full circle with these two. Here’s to more successes."
"This duo is gonna write history together."
"Such feeling between these two! So good to see."
"I swear the other teams are freaking out every time Ferrari posts something."
"Can't wait for the season to start the pairing of Lewis and Charles will hopefully be epic. Joint respect for each other. Love it!"
After Hamilton's first track session last week at Ferrari's iconic Fiorano test track, Vasseur described the experience as emotional, likening it to the first day back at school after the holidays. He said:
"As is the case every year, the first time you go out on track is a bit like the first day back at school and quite an emotional feeling, especially today as it was Lewis’ first day as part of the team. Welcoming a new driver is always an important moment. Maybe today was less special for Charles, but it was good to see him fit, relaxed and keen to go racing again.
"As for the technical side, Charles and Lewis did their laps in not the best weather, but they got back in the swing of things and immersed themselves in the track environment prior to the first proper test in a month’s time in Bahrain. It was also a warm-up for the team in the garage. That was the sole purpose of today."
Hamilton added:
"I’ve been lucky enough to have many firsts in my career, from the first test to the first race, podium, win and championship, so I wasn’t sure how many more firsts I had but driving a Scuderia Ferrari HP car for the first time this morning, was one of the best feelings of my life. When I started the car up and drove through that garage door, I had the biggest smile on my face. It reminded me of the very first time I tested a Formula 1 car, it was such an exciting and special moment, and here I am, almost twenty years later, feeling those emotions all over again.
"I already knew from the outside how passionate the Ferrari family is, from everyone in the team to the Tifosi! But to now witness it firsthand as a Ferrari driver has been awe-inspiring. That passion runs through their veins and you can’t help but be energised by it. I’m so grateful for the love I have felt from everyone in Maranello this week, we have a lot of work to do but I can’t wait to get started."