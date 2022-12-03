F1 Fans On What They Want To Replace the Chinese Grand Prix with

It was confirmed this morning that the Chinese Grand Prix has been cancelled for the 2023 season. As the news is spreading, fans are now putting it out there for what they would like to take its spot on the 2023 F1 calendar.

Ferrari posted out to Twitter asking fans where the replacement race should be or if there should be no race that weekend at all. The 2023 race season is already the longest it has ever been with now 23 races.

The fans had a wide variety of suggestions. One fan wrote:

"We should be removing the middle race in a triple header to slim the schedule, not having a 4 week break in between races! I think the rumors about Portimao would be awesome, with Turkey, Hockenheim, and Sepang all being great tracks with a… smaller chance of being picked"

Another fan made their suggestion:

"a real race track that can easily accommodate the current cars, for me a top 5 track of all time Malesya Sepang"

The Malaysian Grand Prix was first held at the Sepang International Circuit in 1962 and the last race there was 2017.

Another fan ent on to question whether the China Grand Prix will be replaced at all. They wrote:

"Didn't they say that if China was to be cancelled there would be no replacement ?"

Other fans were in agreement that 24 races is too many. Another commented saying "I would like to see a race every week, but 24 races is too much. I would rather they just have no race at all instead of Chinese go."

Another fan suggested the Turkey Grand Prix which was first held in 2005 and last held in 2021.

There were also multiple fans calling for it to be replaced by the Nurburgring. However, this is extremely unlikely to happen as it was removed from the F1 calendar for safety reasons.