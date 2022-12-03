Skip to main content

F1 Fans On What They Want To Replace the Chinese Grand Prix with

F1 fans have some interesting suggestions.

It was confirmed this morning that the Chinese Grand Prix has been cancelled for the 2023 season. As the news is spreading, fans are now putting it out there for what they would like to take its spot on the 2023 F1 calendar. 

Ferrari posted out to Twitter asking fans where the replacement race should be or if there should be no race that weekend at all. The 2023 race season is already the longest it has ever been with now 23 races.

The fans had a wide variety of suggestions. One fan wrote:

"We should be removing the middle race in a triple header to slim the schedule, not having a 4 week break in between races! I think the rumors about Portimao would be awesome, with Turkey, Hockenheim, and Sepang all being great tracks with a… smaller chance of being picked"

Another fan made their suggestion:

"a real race track that can easily accommodate the current cars, for me a top 5 track of all time Malesya Sepang"

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Malaysian Grand Prix was first held at the Sepang International Circuit in 1962 and the last race there was 2017. 

Another fan ent on to question whether the China Grand Prix will be replaced at all. They wrote:

"Didn't they say that if China was to be cancelled there would be no replacement ?"

Other fans were in agreement that 24 races is too many. Another commented saying "I would like to see a race every week, but 24 races is too much. I would rather they just have no race at all instead of Chinese go."

Another fan suggested the Turkey Grand Prix which was first held in 2005 and last held in 2021.  

There were also multiple fans calling for it to be replaced by the Nurburgring. However, this is extremely unlikely to happen as it was removed from the F1 calendar for safety reasons.

SI202207100487_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb (3)
News

F1 Fans On What They Want To Replace the Chinese Grand Prix with

By Lydia Mee
M343553
News

F1 News: George Russell Shows Off His Ridiculous Reflexes in Viral Video

By Lydia Mee
SI202112120242
News

F1 News: These Are The Fines Each Driver Picked Up in 2022

By Lydia Mee
SI202210310099_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Fans Are Looking Forward To These 2023 Races

By Lydia Mee
valtteri +
News

F1 News: These are Fan's Favourite Drivers from 2022

By Lydia Mee
SI202205220563_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb (1)
News

F1 News: Max Verstappen felt sorry for Hamilton after Abu Dhabi 2021

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202211130398_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Active Aero Could Be Used For 2026 Season As Bosses Eye Up "Appealing" Addition

By Lydia Mee
BWT_Alpine_F1_Team_previews_the_2022_Formula_1_Sao_Paolo_Grand_Prix
News

F1 News: Fernando Alonso is already impressing Aston Martin

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang