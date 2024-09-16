F1 Fans Pick Apart McLaren Rear Wing After Successful Azerbaijan GP
McLaren has come under heavy scrutiny for an apparent flap extension in the rear wing. The wing did pass the recent tests by the FIA, but this has not stopped fans from analyzing it on social media after the uploaded footage from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The rear wing POV video of Piastri's MCL38 shows a potential change in inclination on the straights even when the DRS was not activated.
For the first time in Formula 1’s ground effect era, a team has surpassed the dominant Red Bull in the Championship. McLaren's rise to the top of the Constructors' Championship after a decade represents a significant milestone in Formula 1 history.
The Papaya team overtook Red Bull during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where Oscar Piastri secured victory after a fierce battle with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Additionally, Lando Norris's fourth-place finish, despite a P15 start, further boosted McLaren's points haul, giving them a 20-point lead over Red Bull.
McLaren's mid-season resurgence, characterized by consistent performances, has prompted many to seek the 'secret sauce' behind its success. As top teams like Red Bull and Mercedes grapple with performance inconsistencies due to balance issues, McLaren's stability stands out. Ferrari, after an initial strong start to the season, also faced significant challenges but has recently managed to recover, allowing it to compete for top-three positions.
McLaren debuted its new rear wing at the Spanish Grand Prix, featuring a conventional design crafted from innovative materials that proved highly effective. While the wing maintained similar aerodynamic efficiency, the new materials allowed it to react under load, creating a semi-DRS effect while remaining within regulations. This new approach has now been applied to all of McLaren's rear wings.
The new concept could answer why McLaren prefers higher downforce on most weekends than its rivals, since the DRS flap raises marginally under load, offering that much-needed top-speed push with more downforce. McLaren seems to have nailed this trick well, considering it passed the FIA's static tests, making it a legal modification to the MCL38 F1 car.
However, fans have been calling out the way the rear wing functions, questioning its legality. While some call it a trick within the regulations, others believe that the rear wing is illegal. Some noteworthy reactions are shared below:
