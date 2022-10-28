F1 Fans React To Red Bull's Controversial Cost Cap Punishments

It has been announced by the FIA today that Red Bull went over the 2021 cost cap by less than 5%, making it a minor breach. The punishment that the FIA have given them is a $7 million fine to be paid to the FIA and a 7% reduction to their wind tunnel testing time for the 2023 season.

The cost cap drama has been attracting a lot of media attention since it was announced the team had gone over, and has also been talked about a lot with fans on social media.

Disgruntled fans have been quick to post to Twitter, with #RedBullCheats now trending. One fan, who clearly doesn't support Red Bull, wrote:

"So Red Bull - "1. Influenced Masi to freestyle with the rules to make MV [Max Verstappen] champion. "2. breached the cost cap for at least 2021. "3. Regularly use their 2nd team drivers to benefit MV's races. "4. Lied about building their own engines. "How are they good for @F1?"

Another Twitter user posted about the fact the FIA revealed that the original report done by Red Bull Racing was misreported. @oxyuris wrote:

"I present regulation 9.8 of the #F1 Financial Regulations. "If the #RedBullCheats have really under reported by $5.8million then the @FIA have to punish Horner because it says so."

The worry that a lot of teams have raised is that if this situation is not dealt with properly by the FIA then the sport is going to lose lots of fans. Unfortunately, this does seem to be the case. One of the fans walking away wrote to Twitter:

Fans are calling for the FIA to make the punishment more severe. If there is no repercussions from going over the cost cap, then there is nothing to stop the more wealthy teams from going over and accepting that they will need to pay a fine.

Here are some of the fan reactions that are pouring in online.