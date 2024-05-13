F1 Fans React to Rumor of Chicago Grand Prix Confirmation
Update: Formula One has confirmed that nothing has been signed for a Grand Prix in Chicago and has rejected the latest suggestions.
As rumors have continued to circulate about another US Formula One race in Chicago, the F1 community has shown a mixed but intrigued response. We have not been able to verify this whatsoever but with the sport growing substantially in the United States it's important to understand how fans are reacting to the idea of a fourth Grand Prix.
Formula 1 has increasingly turned its gaze towards the United States, a market where it has previously struggled compared to Europe and Asia. Following the successful launch of the Miami Grand Prix in 2022 and the Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023, the potential introduction of a Chicago Grand Prix could potentially reshape the F1 landscape in North America. The Circuit of the Americas in Austin has been a linchpin in the sport's U.S. strategy since its inception in 2012. However, with the current contract set to expire at the end of the 2026 season, it has been rumored that Chicago might be considered as a replacement.
It has been reported today that the contract for the Chicago Grand Prix has been signed. Fastest Pitstop shared to social media in an exclusive post:
"The contract to bring Formula One to Chicago has been signed! While circuit planning remains ongoing, the spot on the calendar for 2026 onwards has been finalized!
"Event planning is nearing completion, and with Chicago building a new 4 billion dollar stadium, it is expected to bring in more funding.
"The race is confirmed to be a night race, held right before the Canadian GP. It is expected that F1 in Chicago will be announced within the next few weeks."
As it stands, this has not been confirmed by Formula One. Until then, the F1 community has shared its thoughts on the potential new addition to the calendar.
"Living and working in the area I highly doubt this story is accurate."
"Another F1 race in America…. Woohoo…. "
"4 races in the US are simply too many, while great circuits like Kuala Lumpur, Hockenheim, etc are not on the calendar."
"Another street circuit? If you're gonna do it why not in a state right next to it that actually has a circuit that hosted F1 before, Indianapolis Motor Speedway? Or Phoenix street circuit where Senna won? Watkins Glen International? If street circuit, do Long Beach it was done b4"
"We do not need another street circuit OR US race on the calendar when tracks such as Hockenheim and Sepang exist."