F1 Fans Rip Apart 2025 Graphics at Pre-Season Testing: ‘Such a Shame!’
Formula 1 unveiled a refreshed graphics package for the 2025 season, but not everyone is pleased with the changes. Fans watching pre-season testing in Bahrain have given mixed reviews on the readability and design of these new graphics. While some praise the improved clarity and visibility of certain elements like the pit icon, others have criticized the design.
Formula 1 has continuously evolved its on-screen graphics over the years, aiming to continuously improve the viewing experience for fans. This latest update is part of a series of changes introduced across several seasons. In 2023, Formula 1 collaborated with Amazon Web Services, or AWS, to add new visuals that show drivers' use of electrical energy in their hybrid power units, for example. But today, they seem to have given us a substantial update.
The changes today were highlighted by Bluesky user, Matt Amys (@mattamys.bsky.social) and discussed on r/Formula1.
Starting with the positives, of course, is the new pit icon, which some fans welcome as a strong improvement. "I think the pit icon is the most welcome change here. Well pronounced and would be visible in all conditions," said F1 Reddit user KaamDeveloper. Others, like u/bakedongrease, agreed with this: "Far more legible, pit icon is an upgrade."
However, the red highlight for the first position during replays has been particularly contentious among fans. User Jimlaad43 commented:
"The red color behind the replays is going to be a problem because it just looks like a Red Flag every time they go to a replay. That needs to change to a different shade."
Some suggest using team colors for clarity, as user Veranova added: "Yeah the red highlight should be the color of whatever team is in focus. I hope they change it because it’s somewhat confusing right now."
The updated design has reminded some fans of earlier, simpler graphics styles. Nostalgia for the graphics from years like 2015 to 2017 is apparent, with some fans commenting on their longing for the cleaner look of the past.
Unfortunately, this newest graphics update hasn't been without glitches. The real-time top 10 positions haven't been updating accurately throughout testing today. Of course, this isn't just pre-season testing for the teams, it's also pre-season testing for the rest of the guys and gals behind the massive production.
