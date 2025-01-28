F1 Fans Send Demand to Ferrari After Latest Lewis Hamilton Post
Formula 1 fans are demanding to know when they can buy the latest Ferrari "drip" after the team's latest post featuring Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in their latest race overalls for the 2025 season. Following the seven-time world champion's arrival at Ferrari last week, his onboarding and first track day with the team have been closely followed by eager fans.
Hamilton's bombshell move to Ferrari comes in pursuit of his eighth championship title and to fulfill his childhood dream of racing for the legendary squad. After completing his first Testing of Previous Cars session last week in the team's 2023 SF-23 car, Ferrari revealed its drivers' new racing overalls yesterday. The Ferrari drivers are reportedly set for a second TPC session in Barcelona.
Ferrari's frequent updates on social media have left fans craving more, especially after Hamilton's first appearance in his official red suit of the 2025 season. Not only that, fans are already eager to get their hands on the team's official merchandise after the launch.
Some fan reactions are mentioned below:
"When can I buy the drip???....."
"I need that 44 hat."
"Red just became my favorite colour."
"Suited up for redbull downfall."
"SLAYYYYY."
"Lewis is lookin good in red."
"AURA."
The 40-year-old driver revealed that driving a Ferrari F1 car last week was the best feeling of his life. He said:
"I’ve been lucky enough to have many firsts in my career, from the first test to the first race, podium, win and championship, so I wasn’t sure how many more firsts I had but driving a Scuderia Ferrari HP car for the first time this morning, was one of the best feelings of my life. When I started the car up and drove through that garage door, I had the biggest smile on my face. It reminded me of the very first time I tested a Formula 1 car, it was such an exciting and special moment, and here I am, almost twenty years later, feeling those emotions all over again.
"I already knew from the outside how passionate the Ferrari family is, from everyone in the team to the Tifosi! But to now witness it firsthand as a Ferrari driver has been awe-inspiring. That passion runs through their veins and you can’t help but be energised by it. I’m so grateful for the love I have felt from everyone in Maranello this week, we have a lot of work to do but I can’t wait to get started."
Ferrari will unveil the livery for its 2025 challenger, the 677, during the F1 75 event on February 18 at The O2 in London, celebrating Formula 1's 75th anniversary celebrations. The car will make a secondary debut at Ferrari's Maranello headquarters on February 19 before heading to Bahrain for pre-season testing from February 26 to 28.