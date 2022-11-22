F1 Fans Send Tributes to Sebastian Vettel as Career Comes to an End

The F1 world bid farewell to Sebastian Vettel at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend as he now heads into his retirement. Fans have been flooding social media to pay their tributes to the F1 legend.

@frankyrob1n wrote on Twitter:

"You'll always be one of the Greatest!!"

Another fan shared Aston Martin F1 Team's which wrote:

"Legends leave a mark. Sebastian Vettel has built a legacy that redefines what it means to be a true Champion."

@JackCoare14, responded to Aston Martin's post saying:

"Going to miss Sebastian Vettel so much now that he has retired from Formula one! Sebastian is an amazing and kind man on and off the track and will be missed by the #F1 community"

@kezarubo wrote:

"Absolute legend. Just wish he would’ve had the car he deserves the last few years."

Vettel started out under the Red Bull umbrella with Toro Rosso in 2007 and was later promoted to Red Bull where he had the majority of his success including four consecutive world championships. In 2015, Vettel moved to Ferrari and then in 2021 he moved to Aston Martin where he stayed until his retirement.

Vettel leaving the sport is a huge moment in F1 history and the fans are all on the same page that the 2023 grid will not be the same without him. Another fan, @Leclercvettel1, wrote "F1 will never be the same without you Seb. Thank you for giving us all these years and precious moments. Grazie mille"

As well as fans posting their tributes, the other drivers and teams from the grid have been sharing their emotional tributes to Vettel as well as incredible moments from his long career.

Long time rival and friend, Lewis Hamilton, has revealed that he thinks Vettel will make a return to the sport in the future. I think it is safe to say that would go down well with fans.