F1 Fans Shocked By Recent Photo of Yuki Tsunoda Alongside Basketball Player

Fans have gone wild for this hilarious photo.

A photo has emerged of AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda with basketball player Mamadou N'Diaye, and fans are going crazy by it for their severe height difference.

Although it is not too surprising when you think about it, as basketball players are usually exceptionally tall and F1 drivers have to be small to fit in the cars. However, the photo shows the one extreme next to the other.

N'Diaye is 7 ft tall, according to the NBA website, whereas Tsunoda is just 5'3". One fan commented:

"230cm vs 160cm. This time Yuki is closer to typical men height than other guy"

Whilst another fan wrote about how tiny the AlphaTauri driver is:

"Yuki is very tiny though, like way shorter than the average male or even F1 drivers for that matter. It makes the comparison sort of hilarious and stand out more"

Another fan commented, hilariously joking that N'Diaye would still be able to have his feet on the floor if he sat on Tsunoda's shoulders:

"These two are the same species imagine. he could sit on Yuki's shoulders and still have his feet on the ground lmao" [sic]

Someone else commented saying that it is easy to forget how tall professional basketball players actually are. They wrote:

"It’s easy to forget how big pro basketball players are when you typically only see them on the court amongst each other. Damn son."

Tsunoda is the smallest driver on the 2023 grid with the tallest being Esteban Ocon who is 1.86m (6'1"). Other fans commented with how funny they found the comparison. Here is a selection of some of the best comments.

"The height difference I’m sobbing."

"This feels something out of Lord of the Rings"

"Yuki looks like he photoshopped himself into a random photo"