F1 Fans Shower Lewis Hamilton With Emotional Support After Ferrari Drive
Lewis Hamilton has shared a post on social media following his memorable debut track day with Ferrari, which he claimed was "one of the best feelings of my life." Fans have flooded the post with messages of support, praising the seven-time world champion for his iconic move to Ferrari and wishing him success in this exciting new chapter.
The Briton arrived at Ferrari after 12 eventful years with Mercedes, a partnership that saw eight constructors' championships and six drivers' titles. However, the Brackley outfit's struggles in the current ground effect era peaked during the 2023 season, prompting Hamilton to announce his Ferrari signing in the quest for his eighth championship title, ahead of the 2024 season.
Despite winning two Grands Prix last season, which broke his winless streak from the 2021 season, the 40-year-old driver suffered greatly with Mercedes' 2024 W15 F1 car, which did not suit his driving style. As the season neared its end, the emotion of parting ways with his team which had become family, had begun to affect him. Following the physical and mental struggles, Hamilton realized his dream of becoming a Ferrari driver on 20 January, his first day at the team's Maranello base.
While fans brought Maranello to a standstill on the same day, gathering outside Ferrari's headquarters to catch a glimpse of their new favorite driver, fans also prepared themselves for his first track outing with the team, and many stationed themselves near the Fiorano test track on Tuesday, the day before the test run.
By Wednesday morning, nearly 200 people had already gathered on the bridge overlooking the track, eagerly awaiting his first appearance, despite the cold and wet conditions. Not only that, fans showed immense support for Hamilton on social media, especially on his post about "settling in" at Ferrari, acknowledging the challenges he has faced along the way.
The post has received more than 26 million likes in less than 24 hours. Some reactions from fans are mentioned below:
"For real. You look like a super hero in this suit! Let’s go champ!"
"Bro give us time to breathe but ty for the blessings."
"This is a dream come true."
"I cant believe this is real life; Lewis at Ferrari, happy and locked in, posting so much content… thank you lord."
"We love you, Lewis."
"MUCHA AURA."
"WE ARE SO INCREDIBLY BACK."
"That second slide is exactly the visual relief the Internet needed this week."
"That smile, yea he's happy."
"HISTORICAL ALL OF THIS."
"Hammer time."
"All my support is with you Lewis."