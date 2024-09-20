F1 Fans Take FIA To Task After Max Verstappen Community Service Punishment- 'Absolutely Ridiculous'
Following the FIA's ruling on Max Verstappen's use of "rude" language during the Thursday press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix, where the Dutchman was ordered to "accomplish some work of public interest," Formula 1 fans on social media have reacted strongly, with many calling out the FIA for its nature of punishment.
While several reactions have been hilarious, the issue raises questions about the ongoing debate in the premier class of motorsport regarding the usage of swear words that drivers often indulge in during races over the team radio as they experience a high adrenaline rush. The controversy was ignited after the FIA president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, took a firm stand on expletive F1 driver radio messages ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix weekend.
However, after Friday's FP1 session, the Dutchman was summoned by the FIA stewards, followed by an official statement about his obligation "to accomplish some work of public interest." The statement read:
"No / Driver: 1 - Max Verstappen
"Fact: Language during the FIA Thursday Driver Press Conference.
"Infringement: Breach of Article 12.2.1.k of the International Sporting Code.
"Decision: Obligation to accomplish some work of public interest.
"Reason: The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 1 (Max Verstappen), team representative and reviewed the audio transcript.
"It is the policy of the FIA to ensure that language used in its public forums, such as press conferences, meets generally accepted standards for all audiences and broadcasts. In particular this is true of statements made by participants in the World Championships and thus being role models both inside and outside the sport. This is clear in the regulations of the FIA and has been reinforced through previous cases brought before the Stewards in Formula One, in particular in Las Vegas in 2023.
"The Stewards reviewed the transcript of the FIA Thursday Driver Press Conference in Singapore and Max Verstappen, driver of car 1, used language to describe his car at the Event in Azerbaijan which is generally considered “coarse, rude” or may “cause offense” and is not considered suitable for broadcast. This is “Misconduct” as defined in Art 20 of the International Sporting Code, and is a breach of Art 12.2.1.k. The Stewards noted that the language was not directed at anyone or any group.
"When summoned to the Stewards the driver explained that the word used is ordinary in speech as he learned it, English not being his native language. While the Stewards accept that this may be true, it is important for role models to learn to be mindful when speaking in public forums, in particular when not under any particular pressure. Verstappen apologized for his behaviour.
"The Stewards noted that significant fines have been levied for language offensive to or directed at specific groups. This is not the case here. But, as this topic has been raised before and is well known by the competitors, the Stewards determined to order a greater penalty than previously and that Verstappen be “obliged to accomplish some work of public interest” (Art. 12.4.1.d of the International Sporting Code), in coordination with the Secretary General for Sport of the FIA."
Fans have expressed mixed reactions, with many expressing surprise by the governing body's decision, while others made the best use of memes. Some noteworthy reactions are as follows:
