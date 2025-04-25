F1, FIA Discuss Potential Changes to the 2026 Engine Regulations
Recent weeks have seen discussions about the regulations for 2026 and beyond gain attention, fueled by rumors of a possible return of V10 or V8 engines.
There have also been rumors and discussions about the potential modifications coming to the 2026 regulations, which are set to be based around an entirely new power unit formula.
Formula 1 and the FIA held a meeting in Geneva that featured FIA Single-Seater Director Nikolas Tombazis and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.
In the meeting, there was discussion about what measures can be put in place to ensure that there is not an uber-dominant engine like the Mercedes power unit from 2014.
"The F1 Commission discussed in principle refinements to the energy management strategy for 2026, as well as measures to address financial issues that can be faced by Power Unit Manufacturers that experience either low performance or significant reliability issues in 2026," an FIA statement read.
"All of these topics will be discussed in more detail among the specialists in the appropriate advisory committees."
The 2026 season is less than a year away, and somewhat concerningly, discussions about changes and adjustments to the regulations are still ongoing.
There are serious concerns about whether a half conventional, half electric-powered engine can deliver enough power throughout a push lap or an entire race.
The engine's ability to remain durable throughout the season is also under discussion, as the budget may need to be adjusted to account for increased costs related to engine wear.
McLaren Team Principal Andrea Stella has been one of the loudest voices in support of revisting the 2026 regualtions if potential changes would help.
“Well, my opinion is very clear, the principle I want to state very strongly is that it’s the responsibility of all the stakeholders to make sure that the 2026 regulations are successful,” Stella said.
“Because there’s no point in teams competing with each other if we don’t have a good sport, and the quality of the sport, the quality of the spectacle, the quality of the racing is a function of the product from a chassis and power unit point of view."
“So I think keeping the conversation open, such that we really go into the details, considering overtaking, considering power deployment, considering power harvesting – everything that determines the quality of the product, therefore the spectacle, therefore the health of the business, we should look into that and we shouldn’t say it’s frozen."
