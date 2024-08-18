F1 Hopeful Theo Pourchaire Speaks Out On Formula 1 Rejection
Theo Pourchaire has voiced his disappointment over not securing a Formula 1 race seat for the 2024 season, despite a stellar championship win in Formula 2. Pourchaire found himself sidelined by Sauber last year as the team opted to retain Zhou Guanyu for another season, a decision mirrored by other Formula 1 teams that also overlooked Pourchaire.
Despite the setback, Pourchaire is setting his sights on other competitive arenas. The young driver has transitioned to competing in Super Formula in Japan and briefly joined the IndyCar circuit in the United States, though his time with McLaren was cut short after just a few races.
Reflecting on his journey, Pourchaire shared his emotional turmoil during an interview on the "Speed Street" podcast with Conor Daly. He explained, as quoted by Racing News 365:
"It is tough because I won the F2 [championship] which is the last step before F1.
"Everybody is looking at the Formula 2 drivers in the F1 paddock, which ones are going to drive in F1 for the next few years.
"But I felt like I was considered, but not that much, and that hurts quite a lot.
"I think the door is not closed yet, but you know, it’s Formula 1, you never know what can happen in the Formula 1 world.
"You see crazy things happening, so I still believe I probably deserve a chance, at least a chance just to show myself.
“I’ve been in talks with some other teams, mainly looking forward to next season. Because if I don’t have an opportunity in Formula 1, IndyCar is really something I want to do."
Sauber has shown ongoing support for Pourchaire, even as they make preparations for Audi's forthcoming involvement in the sport. Despite these developments, signs indicate that Valtteri Bottas might continue with Sauber, partnering with newcomer Nico Hulkenberg for the 2025 season.
2024 F1 Driver Standings As Of Summer Break
1. Max Verstappen - 277 points
2. Lando Norris - 199 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 177 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 167 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 162 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 150 points
7. Sergio Perez - 131 points
8. George Russell - 116 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 49 points
10. Lance Stroll - 24 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
14. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 6 points
16. Kevin Magnussen - 5 points
17. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
18. Alex Albon - 4 points
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
21. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points