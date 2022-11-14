F1: How And Where To Watch The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The final race of the season should be very exciting.

This Friday is the beginning of the last F1 weekend of the year with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix bringing the season to a hopefully exciting end.

Max Verstappen has already won the championship with his title being uncatchable at the Japanese Grand Prix, but the fight for second place is still on with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Sergio Perez both on 290 points on the Driver Standings.

Perez will likely be heading into the upcoming race with a fiery anger to win after his Red Bull teammate didn't allow him to pass him for the points in Brazil. Mercedes' George Russell will also be heading into the weekend with a new level of confidence after taking his first career win last weekend, and will also be hoping to bag himself third in the Driver Standings if he can use the newfound W13 performance to its highest potential.

The Constructor's Championship has been won already by Red Bull, but Mercedes are hoping they can clinch second place from Ferrari with the team currently only 19 points behind the Italian squad.

The lap record of 1:26.103 is currently held by Max Verstappen after the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, so drivers will be wanting to nudge themselves as close to this as possible this coming weekend.

When to watch the Abu Dhabi GP

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend begins on Friday 18th November.

Friday 18th November:

Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 local time

Free Practice 2: 17:00-18:00 local time

Saturday 19th November:

Free Practice 3: 14:30-15:30 local time

Qualifying: 18:00 -19:00 local time

Sunday 13th November:

Race: 17:00-19:00 local time

How to watch the Abu Dhabi GP from home

For viewers in the United States, ESPN will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed for those to enjoy. It's also live-streamed via fuboTV according to F1FAll.com.

Viewers in the UK can watch via Sky Sports F1 or NowTV.