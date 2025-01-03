F1 Icon Nigel Mansell Makes Strong Lewis Hamilton Prediction After 'Magical' Ferrari Move
1992 Formula 1 champion Nigel Mansell strongly feels that Lewis Hamilton could secure his eighth championship title after his "magical" move to Ferrari if he can find his motivation. Mansell also acknowledged that Charles Leclerc will be in a strong position to battle the seven-time world champion, and complimented Ferrari for its resurgence in 2024.
Hamilton concluded his 12-year tenure with Mercedes last year, a period marked by six Drivers' Championships and eight Constructors' titles. However, the Brackley team struggled to provide the Briton with a race-winning car in the current ground-effect era. Additionally, fulfilling his long-held aspiration to race for Formula 1's legendary team, Hamilton signed a multi-year contract with Ferrari.
Mansell shared his support for Hamilton and claimed that he won't be an underdog at Ferrari. Speaking to the Daily Mail, the former champion said:
"I think that what Lewis has done by deciding to join Ferrari is the most magical thing he could have done.
"The team is ultra-competitive. They could go for the championship.
"I don’t care what anybody says about Lewis. He is a class act. I have always been a fan of his. I was a lone voice for a while. He has made me feel very proud that I saw an incredibly talented young man who came and took the F1 scene by storm.
"It won’t be easy going against Leclerc but I think it will be healthy. Some people might see Lewis as an underdog but I think those people would be making a huge mistake if they do that.
"I think he will surprise everybody. It might take him a couple of tests to get comfortable but I see a total resurgence at Ferrari."
Mansell commented on Hamilton's partnership with Leclerc this season, noting that the Monegasque driver has proven to be significantly more competitive than Hamilton's previous teammate, George Russell. Leclerc came remarkably close to overtaking 2024 championship contender Lando Norris, finishing just 18 points behind and securing third place in the Drivers' Standings. The 71-year-old former driver added:
"That is not to say Charles won’t give him a run for his money and he has some weekends where he does everything perfectly.
“But you have to do it more consistently. Lots of people win races but putting championships together is a different story.
"I will go out on a limb and I will guarantee that, if Lewis can find his motivation, he has got another championship in him. Easily.
"Never say never in this game and [2025] should be very competitive. Ferrari have done a good job and I think it will be incredibly exciting."