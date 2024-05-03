F1 Insider - Adrian Newey Could Have Left Red Bull Earlier
Adrian Newey, Red Bull Racing's legendary designer and CTO, had been contemplating his departure for a considerable time before the recent announcement, according to friend and commentator Martin Brundle. His pending exit in early 2025 marks the end of a significant chapter for both Newey and the team.
After weeks, if not months of speculation and whispers within the F1 paddock, it has been confirmed that legendary designer Adrian Newey is set to leave Red Bull Racing in early 2025. This decision, although freshly publicized, had been a long time brewing, according to his friend Martin Brundle who recently discussed his exit on Sky Sports F1. Newey, the mastermind behind Red Bull's formidable ground effect era since 2022 and who has a total of 13 World Championships to his name, was reportedly considering a career shift for quite a few years prior to this.
Newey's tenure at Red Bull Racing has been nothing short of transformative. Since joining the team in 2006, he redefined how competitive the team could be, contributing to 118 race victories and securing over 100 pole positions. His designs, including the notable RB3, RB5, RB16B, and of course RB20, have not only led to immediate on-track successes but have also established lasting technical benchmarks in the sport.
Martin Brundle, a respected figure in the racing community, shared insights into Newey’s deliberations, stating:
"I know Adrian quite well and this move has been on his mind for some time.
"It nearly happened a couple of years ago and obviously he's been courted by many teams for some decades because of his incredible success rate. Teams he joins, quite quickly start winning World Championships. That's just a fact as those stats prove.
"I don't think it's all about what is happening at Red Bull earlier on in the season, I think there are a number of factors. This has been in his mind for a long time.
"He does 150 days a year at Red Bull. Adrian has had his mind on other things - hypercars, Americas Cup boats, he's got some beautiful race cars of his own that he loves to race,
"Adrian has been moving towards this for some time.”
Reflecting on his career, Newey expressed a profound sense of fulfillment:
"Ever since I was a young boy, I wanted to be a designer of fast cars. My dream was to be an engineer in Formula One, and I’ve been lucky enough to make that dream a reality."
His decision to leave encompasses not just an end but also a new beginning as he looks forward to exploring fresh engineering landscapes.
"However, I feel now is an opportune moment to hand that baton over to others and to seek new challenges for myself," Newey added.
Christian Horner, Team Principal at Red Bull Racing, deeply praised Newey’s contributions:
"All of our greatest moments from the past 20 years have come with Adrian’s hand on the technical tiller. He is also my friend and someone I will be eternally grateful to for everything he brought to our partnership."
Speculations about Newey's future remain rife, and while it's highly likely the Briton will be retiring from the sport, his main options look to be Ferrari - the current favorite, Mercedes, and Williams.
As the F1 community watches closely, Adrian Newey's next steps will undoubtedly be as influential as his remarkable career at Red Bull. His departure is not just the end of an era but also the beginning of a new chapter in his exciting career.