F1 Insider Drops Surprising Prediction About 2025 - 'An All-Time Classic F1 Season'
Former F1 driver and Sky Sports F1 presenter Martin Brundle has predicted that 2025 will be "an all-time classic F1 season," considering how the grid has converged since the beginning of the current season. The biggest factor supporting his claim seems to be the Constructors' Championship being led by McLaren currently, followed by Ferrari and Red Bull.
The 2023 season showcased Red Bull's peak dominance in the ground effect era, securing 21 out of the 22 races, and Max Verstappen winning 19 of them. The 2024 season began similarly, though Ferrari and McLaren made steady improvements, while balance issues with Red Bull's RB20 contender posed mid-season challenges. Mercedes joined the fight for the lead just before the summer break, securing three victories, but setup issues on the W15 caused it to lose ground again.
McLaren consistently challenged Red Bull's lead in the Constructors' Championship, eventually overtaking the Milton Keynes outfit after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Ferrari also surpassed the reigning world champions through its double victory in Austin. However, with three races left to go, Red Bull sees a ray of hope after Verstappen won last weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix after starting from P17 and crossing the finish line with a margin of over 19 seconds over runner-up Esteban Ocon.
With the winner still unknown for both championships, since Verstappen leads Lando Norris by a margin of 62 points in the Drivers' Standings, Brundle reckons the 2025 season will witness closer battles in the front as competition gets more intense. This is also due to teams taking significant leaps to develop their F1 cars through periodic upgrades. Speaking on Sky Sports F1, as reported by RacingNews365, he said:
“I think 2025 could be an all-time classic F1 season.
“The cars are converging, we have some brilliant drivers on the grid. The teams have speed, they have amazing reliability.”
Despite the chances of Verstappen winning the championship, Brundle predicts the 2025 season could have more contenders fighting for the lead, suggesting that Red Bull won't have the early season advantage over other teams like 2024. He added:
“It’s going to be oh-so-close.
“Max started 2024 with a lot of victories. It’s given him some breathing space.
“But we’ve had seven victors so far this season, maybe we’ll have eight or nine [next year]. It’s so close out front.
“The racing is good, and it’s what we want. I see even more of the same in 2025.”