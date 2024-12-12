F1 Insider Eddie Jordan Reveals Cancer Battle With Important Message
Eddie Jordan, former Formula 1 team owner and well-known for his insights on the Formula For Success podcast, has opened up about his battle with bladder and prostate cancer, which also impacted his pelvis and spine. Jordan emphasized the importance of addressing any health concerns promptly, urging those with potential symptoms to seek medical advice without hesitation or shame.
The 76-year-old F1 insider shared that he first learned about his condition around March-April, highlighting the importance of early detection. Citing the example of legendary Olympic cyclist-turned-racing driver Sir Chris Hoy, who recently disclosed a terminal prostate cancer diagnosis despite showing minimal outward symptoms, Jordan urged anyone hesitant about undergoing screening to prioritize their health and seek a diagnosis without delay.
Calling his cancer "aggressive," Jordan explained there is so much that can be done today to "extend your lifetime." Speaking on the Formula For Success podcast with former F1 driver David Coulthard, he said:
“We’ve kind of alluded to it, David, over the shows, way back in March and April, I was diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer, and then it spread into the spine and the pelvis, so it was quite aggressive.
“And we’ve all heard about our wonderful friend, Sir Chris Hoy, who’s an absolute megastar, and coming out and talking about illnesses such like what I’ve gotten, but he’s a far younger man.
“But this is a little message, and everybody listen to this: Don’t waste or put it off. Go and get tested, because in life, you’ve got chances. And there is so much medical advice out there and so many things that you can do to extend your lifetime.
“Go and do it. Don’t be stupid. Don’t be shy. It’s not a shy thing. Look after your body, guys.
“We’ll move on, but yes, some very dark days in there – but we pulled out of it, thankfully.”
Two months ago, Jordan shared that he underwent testing after participating in a Cape Town cycle tour, where he noticed he wasn’t feeling “100%.” Emphasizing the importance of resilience, he highlighted the value of strong willpower and encouraged all cancer survivors to “stand the fight.” He said:
“At 76 I did the Argus [Cape Town Cycle Tour, ed.], and then you get a bit of a bang, and then you suddenly feel that you’re not 100%.
“You go to the doctor, and then you get this illness. But where there’s a will, there’s a way, and I urge everybody to be able to stand the fight, because it’s worth it.
“I’m coming out the other side, everyone else should come out the other side. The prognosis is absolutely fantastic. The medical awareness of what’s going on at the moment is quite simply mind-boggling – and so there should be every opportunity to avail of that medical help.”