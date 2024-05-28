F1 Insider Insists Carlos Sainz 'Is Locked In' With This Team for 2025
Carlos Sainz is set to shift gears by joining Williams for the Formula 1 2025 season, following his departure from Ferrari, according to an insider.
The Spanish driver has reportedly secured a position with Williams for the upcoming seasons, starting in 2025. The revelation was made subtly by Channel 4 TV presenter Steve Jones during an interview at the iconic Monaco Grand Prix. Sainz's move comes as Ferrari is set to welcome Lewis Hamilton to the team next year to drive alongside Charles Leclerc.
Despite interests from other top-tier teams like Mercedes and Red Bull, Sainz’s quest for a “medium to long-term project” as expressed during a recent interview, appears to align with Williams' vision. The team, looking to rejuvenate its lineup and improve performance, considers Sainz a fitting replacement for Logan Sargeant, who hasn't met expectations. Sainz commented ahead of the race in Monte Carlo:
"My priority is to want to remain in F1, but also to allow me to find a medium to long-term project where I feel valued, where I feel I'm being listened [to], where I feel like I can commit to a medium or longer term that is going to be useful for my career.
"I believe that just going to some places for one, two years and then leaving is not the right way to approach Formula 1. If you look at successful winning teams, they've been built from the bottom and built a good thing together and I believe in those things and I want to make sure I feel love, valued, that I feel right at home."
Jones, who presents for Channel 4, revealed during the broadcast over the Monaco Grand Prix weekend, as quoted by Mirror:
"Very graceful. Very classy. I expected nothing less. Just after that interview, the rumours started to swirl that Sainz might be joining Williams.
"It's really interesting to hear him talk about a long-term project with a team. In short, he's going to Williams. It's locked in."