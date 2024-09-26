F1 Insider Lays Into FIA President - 'Silly, Childish, Attention-Seeking And Not Good For The Federation"
Highly respected Formula 1 journalist Joe Saward has analyzed FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem's recent move to clamp down on drivers' language during race weekend broadcasts. Saward did not hold back, labelling the FIA President's actions as "silly, childish, attention-seeking and not good for the federation."
This comes after Max Verstappen was handed a day of 'community service' for swearing during the Thursday press conference in Singapore, which has been met with some backlash from fans and drivers.
Sulayem explained ahead of the race weekend in Singapore during an interview with Autosport:
“We have to differentiate between our sport – motorsport – and rap music.
“We're not rappers, you know. They say the F-word how many times per minute? We are not on that. That's them and we are [us].
“I know, I was a driver. In the heat of the moment, when you think you are upset because another driver came to you and pushed you…
"When I used to drive in the dust [and something like that happened], I would get upset. But also, we have to be careful with our conduct. We need to be responsible people.
“And now with the technology, everything is going live and everything is going to be recorded. At the end of the day, we have to study that to see: do we minimise what is being said publicly?
“Because imagine you are sitting with your children and watching the race and then someone is saying all of this dirty language.
“I mean, what would your children or grandchildren say? What would you teach them if that is your sport?”
Saward's critique at the Singapore Grand Prix was unreserved. He suggested that Ben Sulayem's reaction to the incident was more about garnering public attention than about genuine concern for the sport's integrity. He commented in the latest edition of his Green Notebook:
"As the race was back-to-back with Baku there was not much time for gossip to develop and much of the chatter over the weekend in Singapore was due to the FIA President’s moral crusade to stop F1 drivers swearing.
"I guess it achieved the goal of getting some publicity for someone who is hooked on being in the spotlight and keen to jump in front of the cameras at every opportunity. It is all harmless, but it does seem rather silly, particularly as one could hardly describe the federation as a missionary organisation.
"Has the current FIA President forgotten that he led a campaign to keep former President Max Mosley in office after the latter got caught with his trousers around his ankles? How is it that extra-marital adventure more acceptable than swearing? Oh, never mind. One might call it hypocrisy but the truth is that Ben Sulayem needs to spotlight like an Italian needs coffee. Let’s leave it at that. Silly, childish, attention-seeking and not good for the federation.
"One would think that the President would have some advisors who might tell him not to get into these messes, but either they don’t understand, or they dare not speak… When all is said and done, people respect the FIA less as a result of all this. Not more. We all know that the current incumbent will be re-elected in December 2025 if he does not screw up massively."