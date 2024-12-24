F1 Insider Makes Bold Aston Martin Prediction Ahead Of Adrian Newey's Onboarding
Sky Sports F1 Correspondent Craig Slater has revealed that Aston Martin is set to witness the dawn of a new successful era with Adrian Newey's onboarding in March 2025, a move that could leave rival teams filled with regret for not pursuing the battle to sign Formula 1's legendary designer.
Newey announced his departure from Red Bull in May, where he was the team's chief technical officer. He was responsible for designing the team's dominant title contenders that contributed to the team's stellar success in the current ground effect era. The car's peak performance was witnessed last year when Red Bull won 21 out of the 22 Grands Prix and secured victory in both championships.
After his Red Bull departure announcement, Newey was reported to be in talks with several Formula 1 teams such as McLaren, Alpine, Williams, Ferrari, and Aston Martin. Ultimately, it was Aston Martin's owner, Lawrence Stroll, who persuaded the aero guru with his ambitious vision for the team's future success and a personal tour of their cutting-edge facility in Silverstone.
Aston Martin announced Newey's signing as the team's managing technical partner and shareholder in September, which is an offer that no other team could reportedly match or surpass. While Newey's influence on Aston Martin's F1 cars could only be visible towards the end of next year, or in 2026, when the sport enters a new era of regulations, Slater believes it is Stroll who will have the last laugh. He said:
“Lawrence Stroll has speculated to accumulate.
“Why did Aston Martin get Newey ahead of the others, who might have done? A lot of the influential people at the other teams who were tipped to get Newey said ‘we don’t want to be drawn into a bidding war for his services’.
“I sense today that a lot are regretting that they didn’t splash more cash, and force the issue.
“It feels like, at this time, the inevitable result is winning at some stage.”
He added:
“If you read Newey’s book, you know it’s something he has wanted.
“So if you’re serious about getting him, find a way to do it.
“I don’t think Stroll gave away a massive chunk of this team. You can make him a shareholder without diluting significantly the key shareholders of the team.
“He has done what he needed to do, to get him in. He’ll be the one laughing. The others will live to regret not taking this opportunity.”