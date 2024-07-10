F1 Insider On Carlos Sainz Replacing Sergio Perez - 'It's Literally Day By Day'
With Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz taking his time to confirm his seat for 2025, former driver and F1 pundit Martin Brundle analyzes the possibility of the Spaniard replacing Red Bull driver Sergio Perez in the future and how that equation would play out on the track.
While Sainz has been linked to be in talks with several teams, Brundle is unsure if Red Bull would take a risk on him considering several factors, one being Max Verstappen's pace which could be difficult for most drivers to compete with. He said on the Sky F1 podcast:
“The trouble is for a young driver, Verstappen just breaks their head because he’s so fast and he can handle a car that’s a little bit lively in a high-speed corner."
Brundle believes Perez is facing a similar challenge, which also casts doubt on the likelihood of Daniel Ricciardo stepping in to replace him in the future. He added:
“You would say that Ricciardo’s head is in the right place to actually not be battered again by Max.
"But I think that’s happened to Sergio, and his head should be in the right place as well.
“And as Rachel [Brookes] said, we sense Daniel’s under pressure for his own seat, let alone being rewarded [by] moving up to the top team.”
Another intriguing angle if Sainz moved to Red Bull is the potential influence of his father, Carlos Sainz Sr. Brundle explained that the team was already navigating challenges with one father- referring to the friction between Jos Verstappen and team principal Christian Horner. Adding another influential parent into the mix could complicate dynamics even further. He said:
“I think the problem they’ve got with the Sainzes — father and son — and the Verstappens — father and son — [is that] it wasn’t a happy set-up back when they were Toro Rosso teammates.
“I think Red Bull are struggling to cope with one father at the moment, let alone two.”
With Sainz still without a seat, Brundle explained why Red Bull chose to extend Sergio Perez's contract in June. He explained:
“The thought of Sainz hanging around without a drive, I mean, he would presumably hope to still get the Mercedes seat.
“But then Antonelli wins a race at the weekend in Formula 2 and changes the dynamic of that as well.
“It’s literally day by day at the moment. It’s a head-scratcher for Red Bull, and that explains to you why they signed Sergio Perez.”