F1 Insider Predicts Intense Intra-Team Battle Between Both McLaren Drivers For 2025 Championship
Former Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert has revealed that McLaren will be a favorite at the start of the 2025 season but predicted that both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will battle intensely for the title next year. Unlike the 2024 season where team orders were in place to help Norris secure his first championship win, Herbert reckons Piastri could pack a stronger punch in 2025 to outperform his teammate.
2024 saw McLaren secure its first F1 Constructors' Championship after 26 years, courtesy of an upgrade package introduced on the MCL38 car in Miami that changed the game entirely. The Papaya outfit not only secured the championship, but Norris got close to surpassing leading driver Max Verstappen in the Drivers' Standings. While the Dutchman's racing performance helped him secure his fourth title, Herbert feels McLaren could see its own battles next year, where Piastri could have an upper hand.
Herbert believes that Piastri has the right mindset and attitude to fight a championship battle next year. In addition, former F1 driver Mark Webber, who is also Piastri's manager, could help him navigate through a challenging season. However, the 23-year-old has been warned of a threat from Norris, whose qualifying pace remained a strong point this year. Predicting that McLaren will remain ahead of Ferrari, Red Bull, and Mercedes in 2025, Herbert told Coin Poker, as reported by RacingNews365:
“Piastri has the right attitude.
“It is about him and he doesn’t care about anyone else. That is what he has to take into a fresh season in which McLaren will start as favourites.
“He has Mark Webber as his manager. Oscar knows what he needs to do. If he comes out of the blocks dominating then he will be in a very good place but I don’t think Lando is going to allow that.
“Lando has been magnificent in his qualifying performances and has still raced brilliantly.”
He added:
“The competition will push the pair of them.
“I like Oscar’s strong mindset.
“The next big head-to-head next season is going to be between Oscar and Lando! McLaren will dominate ahead of Red Bull, then Ferrari and Mercedes.”
To step up his game for a potential championship victory next season, Piastri revealed that he will be focusing on improving his qualifying runs. He said:
“I think this season, I feel like I’ve made some good steps forward.
“There’s still room to go. I think, you know, the biggest one has been leaving a few too many positions on the table in qualifying.
“I don’t think I’ve ever really made life easy for myself in the races, in that aspect.
“So, I think that’s definitely the big focus of the off-season, just trying to get those last hundredths, last tenths."