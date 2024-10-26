F1 Insider Questions Carlos Sainz's Future After 'Stunning' Mexican Qualifying - 'Baffling'
Carlos Sainz continues to turn heads in Formula 1 after a remarkable pole position at the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix. Despite this huge showing of performance, questions linger about his future on the grid and whether his move to Williams is a good idea.
F1 pundit Karun Chandhok has voiced surprise over Sainz's absence from a top-tier team next season, labeling the situation as "baffling." Highlighting the Spaniard's impressive form, Chandhok brought into focus Sainz's capabilities, potentially deserving of a more prestigious team on the grid.
Chandhok, in his capacity with Sky Sports F1, is baffled by the circumstances that will see Sainz at Williams next year.
"He’s been on top form, both in Austin and here. He was unlucky with the fuel leak, so he had to manage the race in Austin," Chandhok said. "It’s still baffling that he’s not going to be in a top four (teams) seat next year. The guy is delivering at the absolute top level at this stage.
"It is baffling but a stunning job today."
Carlos Sainz’s recent performances lend credence to Chandhok’s views. Having clinched pole position for the Mexican Grand Prix, Sainz reflected on his execution.
"Very happy and a great couple of laps," he explained, describing the near-perfect consistency that secured him the top spot.
"A lot of times around Mexico you always have the feeling like you cannot put a lap together and it’s extremely difficult with how much sliding there is.
"Today, honestly my two laps in Q3 were pretty much identical, almost perfect.
"Definitely since Austin we’ve done, it seems especially on my side, a step up. Also in qualifying trying to find something extra with the out-lap and tyre preparation, and it seems like we are going in the right direction.
"Obviously looking forward to finish the job tomorrow, but at least the pole position of today – I’ll take it because it shows progress and some really solid laps."
"For sure, it’s our number one priority, first of all to bring both cars home but especially if you win the race, those extra seven-eight points you get when you win are important for the team in the constructors’.
Sainz's current success cannot be viewed in isolation from his well-publicized transition. His move to Williams for the 2025 season comes amid Ferrari's acquisition of 7-time champion Lewis Hamilton, creating a shift that has left no position for Sainz with one of the traditional frontrunners. Sainz's decision to join Williams, underpinned by James Vowles' leadership and Dorliton Capital's investment, reflects an ambitious trajectory.
Williams, no stranger to the top, is reputed for its rich championship history. With new oversight by Vowles, the team aims to return to prominence, and Sainz's enlistment represents a critical component of this effort.
The pole-sitter eagerly looks to convert his Mexican pole into victory as he remains intent on setting the pace into Turn 1. "I’ll be just looking forward to keep that P1 into Turn 1, and from there hopefully our race pace should be good enough to win it."