F1 Insider Reported To Assist Lewis Hamilton In His MotoGP Team Purchase
Reports are emerging that Sauber's former team representative, Alessandro Alunni Bravi, who recently parted ways with the Hinwil outfit has been helping Lewis Hamilton with his MotoGP interest.
The seven-time world champion was reported to be in talks with KTM for a stake in the outfit, especially since it is now welcoming investments amid its financial struggles.
Hamilton, who arrives at Ferrari this week, has been vocal about his interest in MotoGP. He also owns a share in the Denver Broncos in the National Football League (NFL).
F1 on SI reported last year about Hamilton's inclination to invest in the premier class of motorcycle racing. He said:
"I’ve always loved MotoGP.
“I am interested in the potential growth of the sport. But I haven’t looked that far into it yet. But anything is possible. I am definitely interested in equity."
He added:
"Over the next five to 10 years, there will, hopefully, be more. We’ll see where…”
Bravi revealed in his Sauber exit statement last week that he was taking on a new project as the reason for his departure. A report from La Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by RacingNews365, states that Bravi has been helping Hamilton in his potential investment in MotoGP. However, it is still unclear specifically which team the 40-year-old driver has been linked to, although KTM recently teased his interest in investing.
Formula 1 owner Liberty Media, which is in the process of taking over MotoGP from Dorna for €4.2 billion, has been reported to attract investments to KTM, including Hamilton. Though the takeover has been paused as a result of an investigation by the European Commission, the deal could go through this year.
With liabilities reaching €1.8 billion, KTM motorsport director Pit Beirer recently disclosed that the team is attracting significant investor interest as it aims to ensure seamless operations in MotoGP. Beirer hinted that he expects to share "interesting news" before the start of the 2025 MotoGP season. He said:
"There is a lot of interest from investors, which makes us very happy, makes us proud and gives us a lot of pleasure in having other discussions.
"Not just thinking about the performance of the bike, teams and drivers and negotiating with sponsors, but sitting at the table with investment professionals and discussing the big picture. We are convinced that we can spread interesting news before the season starts. Until then, we have to keep working on this project."
Revealing discussions with Hamilton's management, Beirer added:
"All I can say is that we have had very interesting discussions with his management.
"It is no secret that Lewis Hamilton is interested in MotoGP and is thinking about having his own team. There are concrete discussions here too."