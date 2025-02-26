F1 Insider Responds to Max Verstappen British Boycott Comments
Ted Kravitz, analyst for Sky Sports F1, has openly disagreed with comments made by Jos Verstappen, father of reigning champion driver Max Verstappen, about his son's future attendance at UK events.
The discussion began after an incident at the recent F1 75 livery event in London where Max unveiled the RB21 amid boos from spectators alongside his team principal Christian Horner. The event, celebrating the start of the 2025 Formula 1 season, featured all ten teams unveiling their new livery designs. Despite the fanfare, the focus turned toward the chilly reception that the Red Bull team received, sparking comments from his father.
Verstappen's relationship with British fans has been tense since his first championship win in 2021. The controversial end of that season, where he overtook Lewis Hamilton in the closing moments of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, upset many British fans by what they believe was FIA race director Michael Masi denying Hamilton his potential eighth title. This moment continues to unfairly hang over Max's interactions with British fans.
This isn't Max's first moment like this. In 2022, he avoided Sky Sports F1 at the Mexican Grand Prix following comments from Kravitz, who had said that Hamilton was "robbed" in 2021. This comment led to Max and Red Bull withdrawing media access to Sky for a race until the analyst apologized.
Following the London event, Jos Verstappen voiced his thoughts on the aftermath of the booing, implying that his son might avoid UK events if they continue to be negative experiences.
“Max has no appetite for that, to be booed like that in front of 25,000 people [sic],” Jos said during a RaceXpress interview.
“He also says: ‘If this is in England next year, they definitely won’t see me.’
“I couldn’t agree more with him. You’re there to promote the sport and showcase the new colour schemes of the cars, but when they go on a rampage like that, the question is: what are you there to do?
“He has to get ready to go there anyway, but then you get booed like that.
“I think they should take a hard look at that because that doesn’t belong in this sport.”
However, Kravitz feels differently. During the Sky Sports F1 coverage of pre-season testing, he countered Jos's claim with a simple response: "I think he does."
Kravitz believes Max could have handled the crowd's reactions in a more engaging manner. He elaborated, "There are a couple of things. Yes, Max tells it exactly how it is, because that's what we know about Max. Yes, it was pantomime, but we would have loved to hear what he thought about it."
Kravitz thought Max had an opportunity to address the crowd directly.
"What a missed opportunity to come out and say, 'Booing? You're not going to be booing. You lot, you're English. You've got Lando. Piastri, going to be taking points off each other. Charles Leclerc taking points off Lewis Hamilton. Antonelli's going to be good, taking points off George Russell.
"There's going to be me, Max Verstappen, coming right down the middle. Liam's not going to take any points. It's all about me. I'm going to win another championship. Let's see how you boo on the other side of your face next time, English lads.' How great would that have been?"
The F1 75 Live event was a massive occasion, marking the first time all teams unveiled their liveries together, celebrating Formula 1’s 75th anniversary. Yet, the spectacle was somewhat overshadowed by the ongoing tension.
Red Bull Racing and Verstappen have been dominant in recent years, with Max clinching four consecutive world titles by 2024. This dominance will however likely be challenged by the likes of Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, and George Russell.
