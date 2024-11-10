F1 Insider Reveals Franco Colapinto's Edge Over Competition For Sergio Perez Replacement
Former Formula 1 driver and FIA steward Johnny Herbert claims that Williams interim driver Franco Colapinto has an edge over Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen.
The Argentine driver, who replaced Logan Sargeant after the summer break, has caught the attention of several Formula 1 teams for his racing prowess and stellar race finishes in his debut season in the premier class.
Red Bull and Alpine are reportedly interested in signing the rookie after Carlos Sainz takes over his Williams seat in 2025. Colapinto has been closely linked to Red Bull, with team principal Christian Horner spotted visiting the Williams motorhome at Interlagos, possibly to discuss his signing with Williams principal James Vowles. Since Colapinto remains under a Williams contract, any interested team would acquire him on loan from the Grove outfit.
With Perez's performance faltering, Red Bull is evaluating both VCARB drivers, Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson, to find the strongest candidate. However, Herbert has indicated that despite Tsunoda’s F1 experience, Colapinto’s potential may hold even more appeal. Explaining the reason behind his claims, Herbert told Vision4Sport:
“There has been chatter about Sergio Perez being replaced, what Sergio brings to the team in terms of sponsorship and whether Colapinto could do the same with his Argentine sponsors and that would work out.
“Both Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda have done a really good job. RB have two good drivers but if you look at Colapinto and what he has achieved in the Williams which is not quite as good as the RB car, he has impressed more.
“When you listen to what you hear in the paddock, Colapinto is the one who needs to get the chance."
He added:
“They have all proved they have that raw speed.
"It’s taken a little bit longer for Yuki but they’ve stuck with him at RB and he is now achieving and was unlucky not to get on to the podium in Brazil.
“Liam has been able to jump in and his qualifying is very good as his race pace. The one I’d like to see is Colapinto who unlike the other two, hasn’t got a seat and he has more than earned the chance from what we have seen so far.”
Herbert revealed that Colapinto has a geographical edge, like Perez. He explained:
“Yes. F1 hasn’t been to Argentina since the 1990s and a race back there would be something that would be huge and something that Colapinto’s presence in the sport could help that happen. I think the government has a plan to try to update the circuit there.
“I know Red Bull always look at regions and Sergio was a big deal for them and Mexico when they got him into the car, and it really took off. That then could really work for Colapinto in Argentina. South America is a massive market.”